Cloudflare bug takes chunk of web offline

The social media site X was among those affected by the problem. Photo: Nicolas TUCAT / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Major websites including social network X and AI chatbot ChatGPT were disrupted on Tuesday after US online services provider Cloudflare said it had been affected by a "latent bug".

Web monitor Downdetector recorded disruptions for users of X, video game "League of Legends" and some services from Google and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Cloudflare, which specialises in online security and says it manages some 20 percent of global internet traffic, saw its share price slump 1.5 percent in early trading.

"Earlier today we failed our customers and the broader internet when a problem in Cloudflare network impacted large amounts of traffic that rely on us," chief technology officer Dane Knecht wrote on X, adding that the problem had since been resolved.

"In short, a latent bug in a service underpinning our bot mitigation capability started to crash after a routine configuration change we made."

The company said earlier there had been "a spike in unusual traffic" to one of its services.

The outage was reminiscent of hit Amazon (AWS) and Microsoft cloud services last month, disrupting some online services for video games, businesses and transport firms.

"This incident, as with the recent outage at AWS, shows how reliant some very important internet-based services are on a relatively few major players," said Alan Woodward, professor of cybersecurity at the University of Surrey in England.

"It's a double-edged sword as these service providers need to be large to provide the scale and global reach required by big brands. But when they fail the impact can be significant."

