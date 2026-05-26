MTN Ghana has introduced 0.75% fees on Mobile Money transfers from wallets to bank accounts starting June 1, 2026

The telecommunication company will not charge their customers on their transactions beyond GH₵5

Social media has erupts with debates over new MTN Momo charges, likening them to the controversial E-levy

Concerns have emerged following MTN Ghana's new introduction of charges on transactions from Mobile Money wallets to bank accounts on Monday, May 25, 2026.

MTN Ghana imposes 0.75% charges on transfers from MoMo wallets to bank accounts. Photo source: max-kegfire/Getty Images, CDR Ghana

Source: Getty Images

In a message shared with their subscribers on Monday, May 25, 2026, MTN Ghana announced that any money transfer from the Momo wallets to bank accounts would attract a 0.75% fee per every transaction.

The new charges, which will take effect on Monday, June 1, 2026, will also be capped at GH₵5.

This means anytime a customer sends money from their Mobile Money wallet to a bank account, they will pay a 0.75% fee of the amount sent.

However, the maximum fee is GH₵5, no matter how much the customer transfers to his or her bank account.

The message read:

"From 1 June 2026, transfers from your MoMo Wallet to bank accounts will attract a fee of 0.75% per transaction, capped at GHS 5."

According to MTN Ghana, the new charges will help the telecommunication giant provide better services for millions of customers.

The new charges have sparked a massive debate among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning if it was the re-introduction of the E-levy, which was abolished after President John Dramani Mahama signed the Electronic Transfer Levy Repeal Bill on April 2, 2025.

The X post detailing MTN Ghana's new charges for Momo transfers to bank accounts is below:

Joselyn Dumas complains over Momo theft

Joselyn Dumas complained in public after falling victim to an alleged mobile money theft.

In a video she shared on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Joselyn Dumas detailed the circumstances that led to her losing a huge amount of money in her MTN mobile money account.

According to the actress, she called a purported DSTV Ghana representative to upgrade her monthly subscription package.

She noted that the fake individual was very friendly during their call and sent her a link for her to enter her decoder number and pin number.

Joselyn stated that she questioned the alleged fake representative, who claimed that they were experiencing issues with their system and that they could only rectify her payment.

Joslyn Dumas calls out MTN Ghana and DStv as she falls victim to alleged mobile money theft. Photo source: @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

She noted that the individual sent another link and gave her a timeframe to enter her mobile money code, with further instructions to follow before allegedly stealing all the money in her account.

The actress stated that the alleged thief used her PIN and number to access her Mobile Money app and signed her up for the XtraCash services, where instant cash loans are provided for short-term liquidity needs.

Joselyn said that MTN Ghana deducted the money owed from the XtraCash services after she regained control of her mobile money account and deposited money into her account.

She advised Ghanaians to be vigilant, avoid sharing their mobile PINs, and not fall victim to the fraudsters.

The actress also called on DStv Ghana to rectify the problem to prevent more people from getting defrauded by the fraudsters.

The Instagram video of Joselyn Dumas speaking is below:

Ghanaians react to MTN's new Momo charges

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nanakwameansah8 commented:

"This is the response you get from the citizenry when you lie about everything to gain political power. E-levy was always going to come back haunting the current government with their public gimmicks about it. Now here we go with them indirectly charging it through the back door."

Sparrowskay said:

"Very soon I’m sure they will charge you even if you want to check your balance."

Abiamka_GH wrote:

"Essentially, E-Levy is back in a different form. Why should I be charged for transferring money from my MoMo account to my own bank account? I hope it’s not true."

Linguakat loses GH₵4000 in Mobile Money theft

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Linguakat lost GH₵4000 in a mobile money theft case in March 2026.

In a video, the dancehall musician detailed the events that led to his account being wiped out by fraudsters.

Source: YEN.com.gh