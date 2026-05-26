Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has moved many to tears after she was spotted crying uncontrollably at the late Beverly Afaglo's family house

The movie star was confirmed dead by her husband, Choirmaster of Praye fame, on Sunday, May 24, bringing sadness to the hearts of his fans

The emotional scene at Beverly's residence has sparked massive reactions on social media, with netizens sharing some words of encouragement

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Ghanaian actress and writer Lydia Forson has stirred emotions after she broke down at Beverly Afaglo's family house.

Lydia Forson cries at Beverly Afaglo's family house as she pays tribute to the late actress. Image credit: Lydia Forson, Beverly Afaglo

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, the Ghanaian movie industry was sent into mourning after news broke that Beverly Afaglo had passed away.

Her demise came four days before her 43rd birthday on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The actress's husband and veteran musician, Choirmaster of Praye fame, whose real name is Eugene Baah, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional post shared to social media early in the morning.

He wrote:

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!"

"It would have been just like 4 More days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so he called you 🙏😢 You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete."

The heartbreaking news of Beverly Afaglo's demise went viral on social media and sparked a viral firestorm as many Ghanaians expressed devastation over the news.

The Instagram post shared by Choirmaster announcing his wife’s death is below.

Lydia Forson pays tribute to Beverly Afaglo

In a video shared on social media, Lydia Forson, who stormed Beverly Afaglo's family house to pay her tribute, could not hold back her tears.

In a sad moment that has since touched the hearts of many observers, the renowned actress was seen overwhelmed with grief as industry players gathered to mourn.

The atmosphere at Beverly's family house was filled with sorrow, with many struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Lydia Forson’s emotional breakdown has sparked reactions online, as fans sympathise with the deep pain surrounding Beverly Afaglo’s passing.

Many fans have continued to share messages of condolences with the bereaved family.

The Instagram video of the emotional scene showing Lydia Forson weeping is below:

Lydia Forson's tears moment sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Lydia Forson was spotted crying uncontrollably at the late Beverly Afaglo's family house

Janet wrote:

"You guys should take heart wai, it is well."

Ohenenana wrote:

"The living close the eyes of the dead, but the dead open the eyes of the living😢."

Enoch wrote:

"Hmmm😢, it is well."

Abi wrote:

"Very sad moment, but it is also beautiful to see how she was loved by all her colleagues. Bev, you lived a good life and are now resting with no pain. May God console and protect your children, mother and husband 🙏🏿."

John Dumelo breaks his silence on the passing of his longtime screen partner, Beverly Afaglo, with a deeply moving historical tribute. Image credit: John Dumelo, Beverly Afaglo

Source: UGC

John Dumelo reacts to Beverly Afaglo's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the renowned actor-turned-lawmaker John Dumelo broke his silence on the passing of his longtime screen partner, Beverly Afaglo, with a deeply moving historical tribute.

In a viral post, the Member of Parliament shared an untold story from their early days in the industry, detailing how Beverly directly engineered their breakout cinema role.

Source: YEN.com.gh