With Shein, Temu rising, EU to overhaul consumer protection rules

Faced with the explosive growth of online shopping platforms like Shein and Temu, the EU executive said on Wednesday it was time to reform consumer protection rules to match the new reality in e-commerce.

"We must ensure that EU consumer law continues to provide strong protection, safeguarding consumer autonomy and freedom of choice," EU commissioner Michael McGrath said.

The European Union has become increasingly concerned about Chinese-founded platforms flooding the 27-nation bloc's market with cheap products, some of which it believes are not following labour, competition and green rules.

The European Commission has said it will propose a draft law next year that would seek to tackle the issues.

The legislation "will address practices that often manipulate consumers, making them spend more time online and more money than they originally intended".

European consumer rights umbrella group BEUC said the proposal would empower consumers "in making more informed choices in the real world or online".

The EU's consumer strategy presented on Wednesday seeks to promote sustainable consumption and prevent planned obsolescence, which is when companies programme products to become out of date after a certain period.

These are all ideas that "emphasise the right priorities" but still lack ambition, Green MEP Anna Cavazzini said.

