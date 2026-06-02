Ghana will face Wales on June 2 in Cardiff as the Black Stars step up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The four-time African champions head into the friendly seeking to end a five-match winless run

Jordan Ayew is expected to spearhead Ghana’s attack, while Lawrence Ati Zigi is tipped to start between the posts

Ghana's potential final dress rehearsal to fine-tune plans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup arrives on Tuesday, June 2, when the Black Stars lock horns with Wales in Cardiff.

With football's biggest tournament just around the corner, head coach Carlos Queiroz will deem the friendly match as more than just a warm-up.

It offers the Portuguese tactician a chance to assess his preferred combinations, sharpen tactical details and inject confidence into a squad desperate to halt a worrying run of results before heading to North America.

Wales vs Ghana: Predicted Black Stars Starting XI for Pre-World Cup Match

Source: Getty Images

Wales vs Ghana match preview

Fresh from announcing his final 26-man squad, Queiroz now turns his attention to preparing Ghana for a demanding Group L campaign against Panama, England and Croatia.

The clash against Wales is expected to provide valuable answers as the four-time African champions continue their search for consistency.

The Black Stars head into the encounter under pressure. Since sealing qualification in October 2025, they have suffered defeats against Japan, South Korea, Austria, Germany and Mexico, conceding 12 goals while scoring only twice.

Even more concerning is Ghana's record away from the continent. Their last victory outside Africa came in May 2025 when they brushed aside Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in the Unity Cup.

Injuries have further complicated matters. Key figures Mohammed Kudus, Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku are all unavailable, depriving the squad of quality and leadership in crucial areas of the pitch.

Yet amid the challenges lies an opportunity. Fourteen members of the squad are in line to experience a World Cup for the first time, making this camp an important stage in their development.

Fortunately for Ghana, Queiroz has built a reputation on organisation, discipline and defensive structure throughout a coaching career spanning more than four decades.

During his time as assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, where he worked with stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ryan Giggs, he famously outlined his philosophy.

He said as quoted by ESPN:

"The final product is to defend well and avoid goals."

"If we need to defend with 10 players behind the ball, we are going to do that."

Wales vs Ghana: Black Stars predicted lineup

Goalkeeper

In goal, Lawrence Ati Zigi is expected to start ahead of Benjamin Asare and Joseph Anang. The St Gallen goalkeeper enjoyed an impressive campaign at club level and brings valuable international experience to a side preparing for the world's biggest stage.

A strong performance against Wales could further strengthen his case to begin the World Cup as Ghana's first-choice shot-stopper.

Defence

At the back, a three-man defence featuring Gideon Mensah, Jonas Adjetey and Jerome Opoku will shield Ati Zigi.

Rahman, who returned to the squad after almost four years out, starts from the bench.

With Salisu and Djiku unavailable, Adjetey and Opoku are expected to shoulder greater responsibility in central defence.

New arrival Derrick Luckassen could feature later in the contest after joining camp following Djiku's injury setback.

Midfield

In midfield, Querioz opts for a four-man midfield. Thomas Partey is tipped to anchor proceedings alongside Elisha Owusu, who will sit more while Partey links midfield with the attack. Fatawu Issahaku and Marvin Senaya will play in the wing-back role, as they are expected to provide width in attack and support in defence.

Attack

Further forward, Ghana's attacking threat should revolve around Jordan Ayew. The Black Stars captain is expected to lead the line, supported by Prince Kwabena Adu and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Their pace, direct running and ability to stretch defences could pose serious questions for Wales, while Semenyo's physical presence and eye for goal make him the natural focal point of the attack.

Predicted Ghana XI:

Ati Zigi; Mensah, Adjetey, Opoku; Senaya, Partey, Owusu, Fatawu; Adu, Ayew, Sulemana

While victory would provide a welcome boost, the bigger picture remains preparation.

For Queiroz, this fixture is about building belief, refining systems and ensuring Ghana arrives at the World Cup ready to compete when the tournament begins later this month.

Source: YEN.com.gh