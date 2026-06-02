Okyeame Kwame Signs as Brand Ambassador for Ghacem, Details Emerge
- Veteran Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame signed on as the official brand ambassador for Ghacem's Super Strong Waterproof Cement product on Tuesday, June 2, 2026
- The celebrated musician was accompanied to the signing ceremony at Ghacem's Tema offices by his wife, Annica, and their two children, Sir and Sante
- The Ghacem deal came just over a month after Okyeame Kwame was appointed Feed Ghana Ambassador by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on his 50th birthday
Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has landed yet another lucrative ambassadorial deal, highlighting his massive star power after more than two decades in showbiz.
On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the veteran musician, born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, visited the offices of the Ghana Cement Company (Ghacem) in Tema to take on a new role with the company.
In a video shared by blogger Osei Douglas Live on Instagram, Okyeame Kwame appeared excited as he arrived at his destination.
He was accompanied by his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, and two children, Sir and Sante, making his new role a celebratory moment for the entire family.
Okyeame Kwame signed on as the official brand ambassador for Ghacem’s latest product, Super Strong Waterproof Cement, a product made to fight dampness and moisture in walls.
Senior Ghacem officials, including MD, Dr Frank Huber; CD, Mr Kwasi Kyere; and Marketing & PR Lead, Frank Antwi Agyapong, were present for the ceremony.
The Instagram video with Okyeame Kwame’s signing as a brand ambassador for Ghacem is below.
Netizens took to social media to congratulate Okyeame Kwame on landing this new ambassadorial role to promote the cement company.
Okyeame Kwame lands Feed Ghana role
The Ghacem deal comes just over a month after the legendary rapper was appointed as the Feed Ghana Ambassador on his 50th birthday, April 17.
The Ministry of Food and Agriculture appointed Okyeame Kwame as an ambassador in a signing-on ceremony held at its Accra offices.
In a video shared to his Instagram page, the rapper was seen arriving at the government agency in a yellow vehicle for a meeting with the sector minister, Honourable Eric Opoku.
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The Minister said the rapper is being named to the role to use his well-noted advocacy for farming to promote the Feed Ghana initiative.
“We're signing an MOU between the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and our brother Kwame Nsiah Apau, also known as Okyeame Kwame. A very popular personality in the Entertainment Industry, an award-winning musician, Made in Ghana ambassador, and a farming advocate, to be the Feed Ghana coordinator ambassador,” Eric Opoku said.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh