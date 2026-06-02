Veteran Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame signed on as the official brand ambassador for Ghacem's Super Strong Waterproof Cement product on Tuesday, June 2, 2026

The celebrated musician was accompanied to the signing ceremony at Ghacem's Tema offices by his wife, Annica, and their two children, Sir and Sante

The Ghacem deal came just over a month after Okyeame Kwame was appointed Feed Ghana Ambassador by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on his 50th birthday

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has landed yet another lucrative ambassadorial deal, highlighting his massive star power after more than two decades in showbiz.

Okyeame Kwame Signs as Brand Ambassador for Ghacem, Details Emerge

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the veteran musician, born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, visited the offices of the Ghana Cement Company (Ghacem) in Tema to take on a new role with the company.

In a video shared by blogger Osei Douglas Live on Instagram, Okyeame Kwame appeared excited as he arrived at his destination.

He was accompanied by his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, and two children, Sir and Sante, making his new role a celebratory moment for the entire family.

Okyeame Kwame signed on as the official brand ambassador for Ghacem’s latest product, Super Strong Waterproof Cement, a product made to fight dampness and moisture in walls.

Senior Ghacem officials, including MD, Dr Frank Huber; CD, Mr Kwasi Kyere; and Marketing & PR Lead, Frank Antwi Agyapong, were present for the ceremony.

The Instagram video with Okyeame Kwame’s signing as a brand ambassador for Ghacem is below.

Netizens took to social media to congratulate Okyeame Kwame on landing this new ambassadorial role to promote the cement company.

Okyeame Kwame lands Feed Ghana role

The Ghacem deal comes just over a month after the legendary rapper was appointed as the Feed Ghana Ambassador on his 50th birthday, April 17.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture appointed Okyeame Kwame as an ambassador in a signing-on ceremony held at its Accra offices.

In a video shared to his Instagram page, the rapper was seen arriving at the government agency in a yellow vehicle for a meeting with the sector minister, Honourable Eric Opoku.

The Minister said the rapper is being named to the role to use his well-noted advocacy for farming to promote the Feed Ghana initiative.

“We're signing an MOU between the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and our brother Kwame Nsiah Apau, also known as Okyeame Kwame. A very popular personality in the Entertainment Industry, an award-winning musician, Made in Ghana ambassador, and a farming advocate, to be the Feed Ghana coordinator ambassador,” Eric Opoku said.

Source: YEN.com.gh