Prada completes acquisition of flashy rival Versace
Italian fashion group Prada announced on Tuesday it had completed its acquisition of smaller rival Versace, announced earlier this year for 1.25 billion euros (now $1.45 billion).
Prada Group said in a statement that the deal with Capri Holdings, the US group which owned Versace, had "received all required regulatory clearances".
Lorenzo Bertelli -- the son of designer Miuccia Prada and chief marketing officer -- will become executive chairman of Versace following the takeover.
Versace's lustre had been waning in recent years, unlike that of the Prada Group, which is in robust health, fuelled by strong sales of its younger Miu Miu Line.
Prada Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told journalists during a factory visit that Versace was "extraordinarily different from our other brands in the portfolio".
The flashy label "invented fashion as we know it today", bringing it closer to popular culture, and as such "strikes a different aesthetic and appeals to a different consumer", he added.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.