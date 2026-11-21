The UK government has confirmed that certain Student visa applicants are not required to prove they can financially support themselves

Two distinct categories of applicants qualify for the exemption, based on residency status and their role within a university

Nigerian students already living in the UK on other visa types may qualify under one of the conditions outlined in the official guidance

The United Kingdom government has confirmed that two categories of international students applying for a Student visa are fully exempt from the standard requirement to demonstrate financial self-sufficiency.

Under the UK's Student visa framework, applicants are ordinarily required to show evidence that they hold sufficient funds to cover both their tuition fees and living costs before their application is processed. The official guidance, however, sets out two specific groups for whom this obligation does not apply.

UK Home Office shares fresh update about visa fees. Photo credit: @uknews.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the financial exemption?

The first category covers applicants who have been residing in the UK on a valid visa for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the date of their Student visa application. The underlying assumption in this case is that sustained legal residence already indicates a demonstrated capacity for financial self-support.

The second category applies to student union sabbatical officers. These are elected student representatives who step away from their academic programmes to serve full-time in a leadership capacity within their university's student union. Given the nature of that role, they too are relieved of the requirement to provide proof of financial standing.

What the exemption means for applicants

For the majority of international students applying from outside the UK for the first time, the financial requirement remains fully in force.

Such applicants must still provide evidence that they hold the requisite amount of money in an accepted bank account for a specified period before their application is submitted.

The exemption, however, carries practical significance for a targeted group. International students currently in the UK on other visa categories, including those holding a Graduate visa or a Skilled Worker visa, who have decided to return to formal study may find they satisfy the 12-month residency condition.

This is particularly relevant for Nigerian students who arrived under a different visa type and are now considering switching their immigration status to pursue further academic qualifications.

The UK government's official Student visa guidance sets out the full scope of the financial requirement, including the types of bank accounts that are accepted and the minimum period for which funds must have been held before submission.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh