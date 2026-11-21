Ghana captain Jordan Ayew scored in his second consecutive game as Sheffield United defeated Watford in the Championship

Ayew had gone without a club goal since April before breaking his drought against Charlton Athletic on November 7

The Black Stars skipper is set to face Southampton at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, November 24

Jordan Ayew netted for the second successive match as Sheffield United recorded a commanding 4-0 win over Watford in the English Championship on Saturday, November 21.

The Black Stars captain, 35, headed home in the 61st minute to extend his side's advantage, diving forward to convert from close range after Ben Brereton Diaz had already put the Blades two goals to the good earlier in the contest.

Sydie Peck added a fourth strike six minutes from full-time to complete the rout. Ayew was withdrawn from the action in the 74th minute.

Jordan Ayew scores in back-to-back games as Sheffield United thumped Watford 4-0 in the English Championship. Photo credit: @SheffieldUnited/X.

Source: Twitter

Jordan Ayew's return to scoring form

The goal capped a productive fortnight for Ayew, who had endured a lengthy barren run at club level after his previous Sheffield United goal came as far back as April 6, per data culled from Flashscore.

He ended that drought with a consolation effort against Charlton Athletic on November 7, though the Blades ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat in that fixture.

Watch Ayew's goal vs Watford, as shared on X:

Ayew then carried his renewed confidence into the international window, representing Ghana in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Somalia.

After missing a penalty in the first leg, he made amends in the return fixture, converting from the spot to seal a 1-0 victory for the Black Stars.

His form at international level appeared to reinforce his confidence heading into the Watford fixture, where manager Chris Wilder handed him a starting berth.

Ayew and Sheffield turn attention to Southampton

Ayew will look to sustain his current run when Sheffield United host Southampton at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, November 24.

The former Leicester City forward's recent contributions will be welcome news for both club and country.

Having represented the Black Stars at multiple major tournaments and established himself as one of Ghana's most prominent attacking players, Ayew's return to consistent scoring is a timely development as Sheffield United push on in the Championship.

Abedi Pele reacted to Jordan Ayew’s Sheffield move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele had reacted to his son Jordan Ayew’s reported move to Sheffield United.

The former Black Stars captain shared a short but meaningful message on X, drawing attention to the transfer development.

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Source: YEN.com.gh