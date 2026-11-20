The Bank of Ghana named 19 digital credit applications operating without the required licence or authorisation

The central bank issued the alert in collaboration with the CyberSecurity Authority, citing data privacy and consumer protection concerns

Banks and payment service providers have been cautioned against processing transactions on behalf of the flagged loan apps

The Bank of Ghana has issued a public warning urging Ghanaians to avoid 19 digital loan applications that are operating in the country without the required authorisation, citing serious breaches of data privacy and consumer protection standards.

The Bank of Ghana has issued a public warning urging Ghanaians to avoid 19 digital loan applications that are operating in the country without the required authorisation. Credit: Uchar

Source: Getty Images

The notice, cited by Daily Graphic, was released in collaboration with the CyberSecurity Authority.

The central bank stated that the activities of these entities directly contravene the Directive for Digital Credit Service Providers in Ghana, which came into effect in September 2025.

The full list of unlicensed applications identified by the Bank of Ghana includes:

Cedi Trust CediCredit Codo Easy Moni EasyRate Loan Focus Loan Gaga Credit Hold Cash Hope Funds Mondi Money Monifi Pulse Cash Quick Loan - Easy Cash Loan Score Cash Sika Bosea Sika Prime SikaPadi SmoothCash SoarCredit

Members of the public were advised to verify the licensing status of any digital credit provider on the Bank of Ghana's official website before accessing their services.

What Ghanaians and financial institutions must do

Beyond the warning to individual borrowers, the Bank of Ghana also directed its alert at the broader financial ecosystem.

Banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions, and Payment Service Providers were specifically cautioned against facilitating or processing transactions for any of the named unlicensed operators.

The central bank affirmed its commitment to working with relevant state institutions to identify and investigate such entities, with appropriate enforcement action to follow where necessary.

Members of the public who come across the activities of unlicensed digital loan providers can report them to the Bank of Ghana's Fintech and Innovation Department.

Reports may be submitted via shortcode 292 by telephone or text, or by email at fintech@bog.gov.gh, digitalcredit@bog.gov.gh, and report@csa.gov.gh.

Cedi maintains position among best African currencies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's cedi has established itself as one of Africa's top-performing currencies in 2026, buoyed by a rise in foreign currency inflows and renewed confidence in the country's financial markets, according to data from the Forbes currency calculator.

The cedi's gains place Ghana among a select group of African nations whose currencies have held firm or appreciated against the US dollar this year, reflecting broader improvements in macroeconomic conditions across parts of the continent.

The cedi maintained its position from the ranking at the end of May 2026, though the cedi has lost some ground on the US dollar.

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Source: YEN.com.gh