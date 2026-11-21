The US government has published official rules banning specific clothing items and accessories from visa application photographs

Four categories of items are prohibited, including uniforms, hats, headphones, and eyeglasses, with limited exceptions for religious wear

Applicants who fail to comply with the photo requirements risk delays or outright rejection of their visa application

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The United States government has published a list of clothing items and accessories that visa applicants may not wear in their application photographs, and noncompliance can delay or reject the entire application.

The US government has published official rules banning specific clothing items and accessories from visa application photographs. Credit: Al Drago/belterz

Source: Getty Images

The rules apply to both male and female applicants and form part of the official technical requirements the US government enforces to maintain consistency and clarity across all visa submissions.

Four categories of items have been identified as unacceptable in visa photographs.

Uniforms of any kind are not permitted, though the government allows an exception for religious clothing worn on a daily basis. Hats and head coverings that obscure the hair or hairline are also prohibited. The same religious exemption applies here, permitting head coverings worn regularly as part of a person's faith practice. Headphones, wireless hands-free devices, and all similar accessories must be removed before taking the photograph. The government makes no exceptions for these items under any circumstances. Eyeglasses are no longer accepted in US visa photographs. This restriction applies to all applicants, with the sole exception being rare medical situations where glasses cannot be avoided.

Why complying with US visa rules matters

The appearance guidelines sit within a broader set of technical standards that determine whether a visa photograph will be accepted or rejected.

A non-compliant image can stall an application before it is even reviewed on its merits, adding unnecessary time and cost to the process.

Applicants are advised to review all photo requirements carefully before visiting a studio, as correcting a rejected photograph means restarting part of the submission process from scratch.

US visa routes eligible for faster response

YEN.com.gh reported that the US confirmed that 27 visa types qualify for its premium processing programme.

USCIS guaranteed a response within 15 business days for petitions filed under Form I-129 and Form I-140, subject to a fee.

Applicants whose cases are not acted on within the guaranteed window are entitled to a full refund of the premium processing fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh