The National Petroleum Authority held sensitisation exercises at several colleges in the Northern and Upper East regions to promote LPG adoption

A lecturer at Tamale College of Education recounted cases of kitchen workers who developed bronchitis and lost their sight after years of cooking with firewood

Research conducted in the Northern Region found babies of mothers who cooked with charcoal or firewood had four times the odds of suffering coughs and colds

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has called on senior high schools and colleges across northern Ghana that continue to use firewood and charcoal in their kitchens to transition to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), citing mounting evidence of serious health consequences for kitchen workers and students.

The National Petroleum Authority held sensitisation exercises at several colleges in the Northern and Upper East regions to promote LPG adoption. Credit: Graphic Online

Source: UGC

The appeal was made during a series of sensitisation exercises held at institutions including the Tamale College of Education, Bagabaga College of Education, Tamale Technical University, and the University for Development Studies campuses in Dungu and Navrongo, as well as several institutions in the Upper East Region.

Mohammed Mansur Hussein, a lecturer and academic counsellor at the Pre-Vocational Skills Department of the Tamale College of Education, described the case of a woman who worked in a boarding house kitchen and died from bronchitis following years of daily exposure to smoke from firewood and charcoal.

He also cited a second kitchen worker at a boarding school who lost her sight to cataracts, a condition he attributed to prolonged smoke exposure, leaving her unable to continue employment.

Eunice Budu Nyarko, Director of Consumer Services at the NPA, stated that cooks, students and pregnant women bear a disproportionate share of the health consequences linked to traditional cooking fuels, particularly in boarding institutions where large volumes of food are prepared daily in enclosed spaces over extended hours. She described LPG as one of the cleanest and most efficient cooking options available in Ghana, and noted that its uptake in northern Ghana remains among the lowest in the country.

Academic research from the region adds weight to the health concerns raised at the sensitisation events. Dr Hawawu Hussein, a Senior Lecturer at Tamale Technical University, conducted a study tracking over 1,200 mothers and their infants at four medical facilities in Tamale and Savelugu. Her findings showed that babies whose mothers cooked with charcoal or firewood had approximately four times the odds of experiencing coughs and colds compared with infants from households that used LPG or electricity.

Dr Hussein explained that fine particulate matter produced by burning charcoal and firewood penetrates deep into lung tissue, triggering irritation and raising the risk of respiratory illness. The study found that women and children in the research area spent between three and seven hours each day in or near cooking spaces.

A second study by Dr Hussein and colleagues found that pregnant women who cooked with charcoal faced roughly one-and-a-half times the risk of preterm birth compared with those who used gas or electricity.

The sensitisation programme covered additional institutions in the Upper East Region, including St. John Bosco College of Education, the Midwifery Training College, and Bolgatanga Technical University.

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Source: YEN.com.gh