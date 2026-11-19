The EFCC arraigned Lagos socialite Halimat Adenike Tejuosho before an FCT High Court on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, over an alleged N603.4m (about GH₵5.24 million) job scam

Tejuosho and a co-accused allegedly collected the funds from a victim under the false promise of securing her appointment as NNPC Group Managing Director

Justice A. S. Adepoju granted Tejuosho bail of N100m (approximately GH₵868,899) but ordered her remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre until she meets the conditions

Nigerian socialite Halimat Adenike Tejuosho appeared before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gwagwalada Division, on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested and charged her with orchestrating an N603,400,000 (about GH₵ 5.24 million or approximately $446,583) job placement scam.

The EFCC arraigns popular socialite Halimat Tejuosho over an alleged GH₵5.2 million NNPC job scam. Photo source: @instablog9ja, @officialefcc

Source: Instagram

Tejuosho faced Justice A. S. Adepoju on a five-count charge that included advance fee fraud, obtaining money by false pretences, and criminal conduct.

The popular Nigerian socialite pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

Halimat Tejuosho's alleged NNPC appointment scam

According to the charge, marked FCT/CR/473/2026, Tejuosho and a co-accused, Gidado Ibrahim, allegedly collected the funds from a victim identified as Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye between August and October 2024.

The prosecution alleged that the pair convinced the victim they could secure her appointment as Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), a promise the EFCC says was entirely fictitious.

Two of the counts relate specifically to funds received into Tejuosho's Access Bank account.

Count two states that she received N259,900,000 (approximately GH₵2,258,270 or $192,482) in proceeds of crime.

Count four alleges she received an additional N50,000,000 (approximately GH₵434,449 or approximately $37,030) on 30 September 2024 into an account under the name Haleems Integrated Services Limited.

Halimat Tejuosho's bail granted on health grounds

Defence counsel Chuks Ugwuru applied for bail, arguing that all five counts were bailable offences and citing a medical report that he said showed his client was critically ill.

He urged Justice Adepoju to exercise discretion in Tejuosho's favour, stating that poor health constitutes special circumstances in bail considerations.

Lead prosecution counsel Yahaya Tarfa opposed the application, filing a 12-paragraph counter-affidavit with one exhibit and a written address.

While acknowledging bail as a matter of judicial discretion, Tarfa asked the court to impose terms that would guarantee the defendant's availability for trial.

Justice Adepoju ultimately granted bail at N100,000,000 (approximately GH₵868,899 or approximately $74,060), with the condition that one surety of equivalent value be provided.

The surety must reside within the court's jurisdiction and own land or property in the Federal Capital Territory, with title documents verified at the FCT Land Registry and a copy deposited with the court registrar.

Tejuosho was also ordered to surrender her international passport to the registrar.

Pending fulfilment of those conditions, the judge ordered her remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned to 1 February 2027 for trial.

The Facebook post detailing Halimat Tejuosho's arraignment is below:

Nigerians react to Halimat Tejuosho's EFCC arraignment

The EFCC's Facebook post announcing the arraignment drew swift reactions from Nigerians online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Olumuyiwa Abayomi Victor wrote:

"I hope EFCC have done their due diligence on the matter in order not to lose the case again?"

Mahmud Bin Ridwan commented:

"May Almighty Allah bless EFCC, strengthen its leadership, and guide all its efforts towards a corruption-free Nigeria."

Ochano Jnr weighed in:

"They said under false pretence. Fools are saying the giver shouldn't be spared. Do you think it's just one person that is ruling the case? Why under pressure just to make comments without thinking."

EFCC arraigns Precious Chijioke over Abuja scam

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Precious Chibuike Chijioke, who was arraigned in Abuja over an alleged ₦60 million fraud linked to a fabricated pregnancy termination arrangement.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre while awaiting a bail hearing.

Prosecutors alleged Chijioke collected the money in instalments after promising to arrange the procedure and manage any medical complications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh