Ghana's export earnings surged to a record US$30.4 billion between January and October 2026, up from US$23.3 billion in the same period of 2025

Gold was the dominant driver, generating US$20.9 billion — with cocoa and oil also recording strong year-on-year growth

Ghana's trade surplus widened to US$13 billion, though gross international reserves dipped slightly to US$11.9 billion in October

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Ghana recorded a historic export performance in the first ten months of 2026, with total export earnings reaching US$30.4 billion.

Ghana's export earnings surged to a record US$30.4 billion between January and October 2026. Credit: Ministry of Finance

Source: Facebook

This is according to the Bank of Ghana's latest Summary of Economic and Financial Data.

The figure marks a sharp increase from the US$23.3 billion earned over the corresponding period in 2025 and was achieved despite persistent uncertainty in the global economy.

Gold remained by far the leading source of export revenue, bringing in US$20.9 billion between January and October 2026, compared with US$15.2 billion during the same window a year earlier.

Oil exports generated US$3.2 billion, rising from US$2.2 billion in 2025, while cocoa earnings climbed to US$3.1 billion from US$2.8 billion. Other exports contributed approximately US$3 billion to the total.

On the import side, Ghana spent US$17.1 billion over the same ten-month period, up from US$14.6 billion in 2025. Oil imports accounted for US$6.3 billion of that figure, an increase from US$4.2 billion the previous year, with non-oil imports totalling around US$11 billion.

The gap between what Ghana earned and what it spent produced a trade surplus of US$13 billion, widening considerably from the US$8.7 billion surplus recorded in the same period of 2025.

The sustained excess of export earnings over import spending is seen as supportive of the country's economic recovery and its capacity to build external reserves.

Reserves slip despite strong trade position

Despite the strong trade performance, Ghana's gross international reserves declined marginally to US$11.9 billion in October 2026, down from US$12 billion the previous month.

The October reserve level represented 4.4 months of import cover.

Ghana's gold holdings also contracted over a longer timeframe, falling to 26 tonnes in October 2026 from 38 tonnes recorded in October 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh