The Bank of Ghana revised mobile money transaction limits, introducing monthly caps that took effect on Tuesday, November 24, 2026

MobileMoney Fintech Limited announced the new rules apply to all Dedicated Electronic Money Issuers operating in Ghana

MTN MoMo customers can check their applicable limits by dialling *170# or visiting any MoMo Customer Centre

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The Bank of Ghana has introduced monthly transaction ceilings for mobile money users operating Medium and Enhanced Know Your Customer (KYC) accounts, in a move aimed at reinforcing the stability of Ghana's digital financial services sector.

The Bank of Ghana has introduced monthly transaction ceilings for mobile money users operating Medium and Enhanced Know Your Customer (KYC) accounts. Credit: MoMo From MTN GH

Source: Facebook

The new limits, which came into force on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, were communicated by MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MMFL), the company behind MTN's MoMo platform.

MMFL stated that the revised framework applies to all Dedicated Electronic Money Issuers (DEMIs) in Ghana and forms part of a broader regulatory drive by the central bank.

Under the revised structure, Medium KYC account holders are now subject to a monthly transaction ceiling of GH¢150,000, while Enhanced KYC customers face a cap of GH¢300,000 per month. Prior to this change, neither category had a specified monthly limit, making this a notable shift in how high-volume transactions are regulated.

Existing wallet balance ceilings and daily transaction limits remain unchanged. Medium KYC customers may still hold up to GH¢40,000 in their wallets and conduct transactions of up to GH¢15,000 per day. Enhanced KYC holders retain a wallet balance ceiling of GH¢75,000 and a daily limit of GH¢25,000.

Minimum KYC customers are unaffected, keeping their existing thresholds of GH¢5,000 for wallet balances, GH¢3,000 daily and GH¢10,000 monthly.

MMFL confirmed that funds already held in customer wallets will not be affected by the regulatory changes. The company also said merchants and agents would be informed separately of the revised limits applicable to their own accounts.

MMFL Urges Customers to Stay Alert to Fraud

Godwin Kwami Tamakloe, Chief Regulatory Risk and Compliance Officer at MMFL, backed the changes as a step towards a more resilient digital payments environment.

"The revised limits are a significant step in the right direction, and MoMo and other operators are implementing them. We want to assure our customers that MMFL remains committed to working with the regulator to ensure a sustainable fintech platform that supports the operations of all players in the ecosystem and promotes the growth of the industry," he said.

Customers wishing to confirm their current limits can do so by dialling *170# on the MoMo USSD service, through the MoMo application, on the company's website, or by visiting a MoMo Customer Centre in person.

MMFL also issued a caution over potential fraudulent activity linked to the announcement, warning that bad actors may attempt to exploit the changes to trick users into revealing sensitive personal details.

The company stated clearly that MoMo will never request a customer's PIN, one-time password or any payment in connection with reviewing or upgrading transaction limits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh