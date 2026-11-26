Greece opened its doors to foreign workers seeking employment opportunities, announcing a structured work permit system

The Greek government listed specific fees tied to work permits, with costs that Ghanaian applicants should factor into their plans

Ghanaians looking to work abroad have been encouraged to explore the opportunity as Greece actively recruits international labour

Greece has officially invited foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, to apply for work permits as the country moves to fill labour shortages across various sectors of its economy.

The Greek government announced the initiative alongside a breakdown of the fees applicants are expected to pay when processing their work permits.

Greece announces work permit fees and invites foreigners to apply for open jobs. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the announcement, the work permit fee stands at approximately 150 euros, which converts to roughly GH¢2,475 at current exchange rates, depending on the type of work arrangement and duration of stay.

Greece opens labour market to foreign workers

The move signals a deliberate push by Greek authorities to attract skilled and unskilled workers from abroad to address gaps in industries such as agriculture, tourism, construction, and domestic services.

Greece has been grappling with labour shortages in several of these areas, partly driven by an ageing population and the emigration of its own citizens to other parts of Europe.

Foreign applicants are required to have a confirmed job offer from a Greek employer before initiating the permit process.

The employer is typically expected to play an active role in facilitating the documentation required by Greek immigration authorities.

What Ghanaian applicants need to know

For Ghanaians considering this route, the process involves securing a valid employment contract, gathering the necessary documents, and paying the applicable fees.

Beyond the permit fee of approximately GH¢2,475, applicants should also account for travel costs, accommodation arrangements, and any additional administrative charges that may arise during consular processing.

Greek embassies and official immigration portals remain the most reliable channels for obtaining up-to-date guidance on eligibility criteria and timelines.

Prospective applicants are advised to verify all requirements through official government sources before committing funds or making travel arrangements, as immigration policies can be subject to change.

Greece's decision to actively recruit from outside the European Union reflects a broader trend among Southern European nations seeking to stabilise their workforces through managed migration.

For many Ghanaians already exploring opportunities in Europe, the announcement represents a formal and legal pathway worth investigating.

Netherlands drops work permit for 1 country

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Netherlands had announced a significant policy change that removed a key employment barrier for citizens of one specific country.

The new arrangement meant eligible nationals could work in the Netherlands without first obtaining a work permit.

The policy shift marked a notable change in how the Netherlands managed labour migration from that country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh