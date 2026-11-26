The Maldives announced plans to extend its e-gate system to foreign travellers passing through Velana International Airport

The move aimed to reduce queues and speed up the immigration process for international arrivals at the island nation's main gateway

The expansion marked a significant shift in how the Maldives manages border control for non-citizen passengers

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The Maldives has announced the extension of its automated e-gate system to foreign travellers at Velana International Airport, opening up a facility that was previously available only to Maldivian nationals.

The expansion forms part of a broader effort by Maldivian authorities to modernise border management and ease the flow of passengers through the country's busiest entry point.

Maldives extends e-Gate services to foreign visitors at the Velana International Airport. Photo credit: GemStocks/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The change is expected to significantly cut waiting times at immigration counters, which have long been a point of congestion for the tourism-dependent archipelago.

What the e-Gate system offers visitors

The e-gate technology uses biometric data and machine-readable travel documents to process passengers quickly without the need for manual checks by immigration officers.

Foreign visitors whose documents meet the required standards will be able to pass through the automated lanes independently, reducing pressure on staffed booths during peak arrival periods.

Velana International Airport, located near the capital Malé, serves as the primary entry point for the millions of tourists who visit the Maldives each year.

The country's economy relies heavily on its hospitality sector, and authorities have consistently sought ways to deliver a smoother arrival experience.

Maldives focuses on seamless travel experience

Officials have indicated that the initiative is aligned with the government's wider vision of making the Maldives a more accessible and competitive destination in the global tourism market.

By bringing foreign visitors into the same automated system already used by citizens, the airport aims to offer a more consistent and efficient welcome for all arrivals.

The rollout is part of ongoing investment in airport infrastructure and digital immigration tools, as the Maldives works to keep pace with international standards in travel facilitation.

No specific date for the full implementation of the system for foreign nationals was confirmed at the time of the announcement, though authorities signalled that the transition would be carried out in a structured manner.

Greece announces work permit fees

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Greece opened its doors to foreign workers seeking employment opportunities, announcing a structured work permit system.

The Greek government listed specific fees tied to work permits, outlining costs that Ghanaian applicants needed to factor into their plans.

Ghanaians looking to work abroad were encouraged to explore the opportunity as Greece actively recruited international labour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh