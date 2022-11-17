The National Tripartite Committee has pegged the new minimum wage at GH¢14.88

The committee also pegged the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) for all government workers at 15 per cent

The new wage which is supposed to take effect from January 1, 2023, is a 10% increment in the previous daily minimum wage which stood at GH¢13.53 pesewas

L-R: Employment Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the statement from the National Tripartite Committee and some cedi notes Image Credit: @SuncityRadio971 @gbcghana

Minimum Wage: Newly Revised Wage Will Be Tax-Exempt And Take Effect From January 1

The newly revised wage is expected to take effect from January 1, 2023, after the committee concluded its meeting on the 2023 National Daily Minimum Wage on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Explaining the rationale behind the new figure, the Tripartite Committee said it took into account the current economic crisis, skyrocketing prices of goods and services, and cedi-dollar depreciation among others.

The committee also imposed a 15 per cent cost of living allowance over the 2023 minimum wage for all government sector workers.

Minimum Wage: National Tripartite Committee Cautions Institutions And Organizations Against Paying Employees Below New Wage

The Committee further cautioned institutions and organizations against paying employees below the new minimum wage saying those that flout the revised wage will be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

The statement announcing the new minimum wage was jointly signed by the minister of employment and labour relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah; the President of Ghana Employers Association, Dan Acheampong and the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah.

