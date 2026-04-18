The founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, shared his turbulent past before embracing Christianity

The Presiding Archbishop recounted that he was expelled from his St. Martin's Senior High School when he was preparing for his 'O' Level

Ghanaians on social media who watched the revered man of God share his story shared their thoughts in the comment section,

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The founder and Presiding Archbishop of Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare, shared some of the ungodly acts he was engaged in before he became a Christian.

The revered man of God stated that due to his bad behaviour, he was expelled from St Martin's Senior High School (SHS) when he was preparing to sit for his 'O' Level examination.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare﻿, founder of Perez Dome, recounts his lifestyle before becoming a Christian. Photo credit: @Archbishop.Charles.Agyinasare

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr FM, Bishop Agyinasare said he was expelled for supplying and using illegal substances. He, however, wrote the exam and continued his education.

He recounted his days as a womaniser before he became a born-again Christian. The man of God stated that at age 14, he impregnated a 16-year-old girl and had her terminate the pregnancy.

Bishop Agyinasare recounted that he had several women at the same time.

He narrated that after school, he joined his father in Tamale, where he found another lady he loved. However, the lady did not give in and rather took him to church. That was his first time in church.

Bishop Agyinasare indicated that he was very high on the first day he entered a church, but he gave his life to Christ.

"There were a number of girls in my life. In fact, the girl who led me to church, I was going after her, and I liked her senior sister too. Then she said: 'My boyfriend is Jesus Christ.' So, I followed the church, sat at the back, and I was high. For the first time in my life, I heard an altar call. That day, I gave my life to Jesus, and the spirit of alcohol and the rest broke from my life."

Even though the lady did not date or marry Bishop Agyinasare, he served in the church and focused on the things of God.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh