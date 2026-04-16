Daddy Lumba’s daughter, Denise, made a surprise visit to her late father’s media company, where she engaged staff and shared key concerns during her interaction with them

The young lady is among the few siblings who have appeared publicly since their father’s passing in July 2025 after a short illness, drawing public attention online

Her message to workers left many surprised and raised eyebrows, with social media users questioning the intent behind her choice of words during the emotional visit

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The daughter of late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba, Denise Nana Ama Saah, has made a rare public appearance following her father’s passing.

Daddy Lumba’s daughter Denise engages DL FM staff during a surprise visit as she shares key concerns. Image credit: @DLFM1069 (X)

Source: UGC

Her move marks one of the children's few public engagements since their dad died on July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

Since the passing of the highlife icon, public discussions have been dominated by tensions between his first and second wives.

The situation has played out across television, radio, newspaper columns, and online platforms, with both sides contesting recognition as the legitimate spouse and raising questions over rights to the late musician’s properties.

Watch the TikTok video below.

The dispute escalated further, dividing fans into two camps, “Team Legal,” who support the first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and “Team Odo Broni,” who stand behind the second wife. The disagreement continued both online and in court.

Separate funeral arrangements were later held for the late musician on different days, deepening the division among family members and supporters. He was eventually laid to rest at his East Legon residence, with the family head (Abusuapanin) and the second wife overseeing the burial.

This development sparked further tension, with the late singer’s sister, Ernestina Fosu, publicly expressing concern over the exclusion of immediate family members in key decisions.

The burial site remains a subject of ongoing contention, with the family still engaged in discussions over the matter.

Watch the TikTok videos below.

Lumba’s daughter, Denise, speaks to DL workers

Despite the prolonged disputes surrounding the late musician’s death and burial, his children have largely stayed out of public controversy, a move that has earned them praise from many Ghanaians.

In a recent development, Denise made a surprise visit to her father’s radio station, DL FM in Accra, where she met the staff.

Watch as Daddy Lumba's daughter, Denise, addressed the workers of DL FM in the Facebook video below.

During her visit, she encouraged employees to continue promoting her father’s legacy in a positive light and expressed appreciation for their dedication over the years.

“You are promoting daddy and helping us to promote his legacy positively, which is what we all want to do for the future. We sincerely appreciate all the work you have been doing over the years. Thank you so much,” she said.

“It’s very lovely to meet all of you. And I hope again that we can do well to promote daddy’s legacy properly and positively,” she added.

Daddy Lumba's family officially outdoors new head after removing Abusuapanin Tupac. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook, @gossips24tv/IG & @abrewananatv/TikTok

Source: UGC

Daddy Lumba's family outdoors new Abusuapanin

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a new head of the late music legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu's family has been outdoored during the burial of his nephew Kofi Lumba on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

A woman who was in black took the microphone to introduce the new family head to those who were present at the funeral ceremony.

In an Instagram video, the woman hailed the new family head with appellations before asking him to stand so everyone could see him.

Source: YEN.com.gh