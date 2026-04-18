Cristiano Ronaldo is not the best player in the Saudi Pro League, according to a fast-rising Portuguese football star

The player who shares the dressing room with Ronaldo in the national team believes another player deserves that honour

Despite the differing views, both will be expected to combine effectively as Portugal chase a historic first World Cup triumph

A Scotland-based Ghanaian journalist told YEN.com.gh that the claim may be subjective, but it is understandable given the context

João Neves has raised eyebrows after leaving out Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the standout performers in the Saudi Pro League.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder instead pointed to one of Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates as the league’s most impressive figure in a surprising pick.

PSG star Joao Neves names best player in Saudi League, snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo. Photos by Eurasia Sport Images and Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

João Neves snubs Ronaldo

Neves, who broke into the Portugal setup in late 2023 after impressing at Benfica, was asked to pick the top players across major leagues.

His selections featured familiar names such as Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League and Lamine Yamal in La Liga.

For the Saudi Pro League, however, he turned to Félix rather than his national team captain, according to Goal.

Watch how Ronaldo and Felix ran the show vs Al Fateh, as shared on YouTube:

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was chosen as the leading figure in Major League Soccer.

The omission stands out given Ronaldo’s enduring influence and status, even in the latter stage of his career.

Ronaldo's Saudi League snub analysed

Sharing his thoughts on the subject, Scotland-based Ghanaian journalist Awal Mohammed Hudu told YEN.com.gh that João Neves’s claim may be subjective, but it is still understandable within the broader context of the debate.

"In modern football, especially at the highest level, opinions on the ‘best player’ often shift depending on form, opposition, and tactical roles within a team," he explained.

"Cristiano Ronaldo remains a global icon, but the Saudi Pro League has evolved into a more competitive and balanced environment with several standout performers."

He added that statistics do not always tell the full story of influence on the pitch.

"While the numbers in terms of goals might favour Ronaldo, let it not be lost on us that João Félix has contributed significantly as well. In fact, he has more goal contributions when you combine goals and assists than CR7.

"That said, Félix also scored some vital goals for Al-Nassr early in the campaign and, to some extent, carried the team during Ronaldo’s absence. Overall, his play has been impressive for a player plying his trade in the Gulf region in his first season.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix lead Al-Nassr's charge for a first Saudi League title in seven years. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Comparing Ronaldo's stats to Joao Felix

At club level, both Ronaldo and Félix remain central to Al Nassr’s push for domestic success.

Despite being 41, Ronaldo continues to deliver in front of goal, scoring 24 goals and providing two assists in 25 league appearances this season.

Watch all of Felix's goals in the SPL this season, as shared on YouTube:

According to data from Transfermarkt, Félix has been just as impactful, registering 16 goals and 12 assists in 28 matches.

Together, the duo have contributed 54 of the team’s 79 goals, underlining how heavily the attack depends on their output.

That firepower has propelled Al-Nassr to the top of the table with 76 points, holding a healthy advantage over rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli as the season enters its final stretch.

Ronaldo and Felix chase silverware

With five matches remaining, including key fixtures against direct competitors, both forwards will be expected to maintain their form and guide the Riyadh side to a long-awaited league triumph.

Beyond club football, attention will soon shift to the international stage.

Ronaldo and Félix are set to play leading roles for Portugal at the upcoming World Cup, where their cutting edge in attack could define the nation’s ambitions despite Brad Friedel questioning CR7's role in the team.

For Neves, his bold choice may have stirred conversation, but on the pitch, the numbers still tell a powerful story about Ronaldo’s enduring influence.

Ronaldo names his career's most beautiful goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo disclosed that his favourite goal came during his time at Real Madrid, describing it as the most beautiful strike of his career.

The Portuguese superstar said the moment remains unforgettable, praising the skill, timing, and precision that made it stand out above all others.

Source: YEN.com.gh