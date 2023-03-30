Ghana's new national carrier Ghana Airlines is set to start operation in June 2023, the transport minister has said

Kwaku Asiamah Ofori said on Thursday, March 30, 2023, that a logo will be unveiled in May before the start of the flights

The new national carrier is being managed by Ashanti Airlines, a privately registered Ghanaian airline, in partnership with the Government of Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Great news for Ghana's aviation industry as the national carrier, Ghana Airlines, has been scheduled to start operation in June 2023.

Transport minister Kwaku Asiamah Ofori announced on Thursday that the new national carrier will fly to the UK and USA.

“They are going to launch their logo, my information is that by the end of April or May, they will start selling their tickets. And by June-July, you will see a national airline-Ghana Airlines flying in the air," the minister told journalists.

An artists impression of the Ghana Airlines in the sky. Source: Facebook/Aviation Ghana

Source: UGC

The national carrier is being managed by Ashanti Airlines, a privately registered Ghanaian airline, in partnership with the Government of Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The resulting entity is the national airline called Ghana Airlines Ltd.

The financial and operational partner of Ashanti Airlines is the Zotus Group Inc, a UK firm renowned for its diverse portfolio of projects.

When the national carrier begins flights, it will do domestic routes for a while before taking on regional and international routes.

International flights will include flights to Heathrow Airport, London (UK), JFK Airport in New York (USA), and beyond.

Domestic airlines in Ghana: A list of the top companies ideal for your next trip

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Ghana is one of Africa's most promising emerging markets.

The country has had consistent growth, which has enhanced service delivery in various industries.

Among these areas is the aviation industry, which has witnessed modest development in recent years.

If you just visited Ghana or are a local tourist who wishes to tour the country, then air travel is a viable option.

But if you are worried about which airline you should take, then worry not. Africa World Airlines (AWA), Air Ghana, Gianair and Passion Air, among the top domestic carriers in Ghana.

Ghana cancels filling of embarkation and disembarkation forms

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that travellers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport will no longer be required to fill out embarkation and disembarkation forms.

Instead, they will only provide information such as their addresses in Ghana and abroad; telephone numbers; flight details (airline and flight number); the purpose of visit and their profession.

In a statement issued on March 20, the Ghana Immigration Service said the new move is part of the national digitalisation agenda.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh