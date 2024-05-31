The World Bank approved $250 million for a five-year Ghana Financial Stability Project in Ghana

The project, which was approved on Friday, May 31, 2024, is under International Development Association credit

The project is expected to immediately benefit eligible undercapitalised but viable banks

The World Bank approved a $250 million International Development Association credit for a five-year Ghana Financial Stability Project.

The project, which was approved on Friday, May 31, 2024, will support Ghana’s Financial Sector Strengthening Strategy (FSSS).

It is hoped the money will contribute to financial stability through the recapitalisation of viable Banks and Specialized Deposit-taking Institutions affected by the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP).

The Government established the Ghana Financial Sector Stability Fund (GFSF) to address the impact of the DDEP on financial institutions and provide solvency support to banks, pension funds, etc.

The Ghana Financial Stability project is expected to immediately benefit eligible undercapitalized but viable banks and SDIs and become accessible to other banks and SDIs that may need support in the

The project complements the ongoing IMF-Extended Credit Facility, which supports reforms to improve the macroeconomic environment.

Ghana is set to secure board approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the third tranche of $360 million.

Ghana is expected to get approval for its third tranche when the Executive Board meets in June.

The IMF most recently agreed to disburse a second $600 million to Ghana on January 19, 2024

Ghana first received $600 million when it agreed to the IMF programme in May 2023.

Previous struggles to meet IMF conditions

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana missed the November 1, 2023, timeline set in the IMF programme to get the second tranche of the $3 billion bailout package.

Ghana had submitted proposals to commercial creditors seeking a haircut of up to 40 percent.

There were concerns that the government struggled to convince the IMF to approve the $600 million at the time.

