A lawyer has shared his experience with veteran broadcaster Frank Edoho while reacting to discussions surrounding the TV personality

Neydu Wordsmith Onuoha recalled winning N1 million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2010 and meeting Edoho backstage

He described the broadcaster as encouraging and expressed hope that the ongoing public discussions involving Edoho would pass

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Nigerian lawyer Neydu Wordsmith Onuoha has shared his thoughts about veteran television host Frank Edoho while reflecting on his personal experience with the broadcaster years ago.

Onuoha, who won N1 million on the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire game show in March 2010, recounted his encounter with Edoho in a Facebook post shared on May 22.

A lawyer has shared his encounter with Frank Edoho on the 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' game show in 2010. Photo Credit: Neydu Wordsmith Onuoha/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the lawyer, he participated in the programme shortly after completing the Nigerian Law School while serving in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He said he answered 12 out of 15 questions correctly to win the cash prize.

Reflecting on the experience, Onuoha recalled receiving words of encouragement from Edoho backstage after the show.

He stated that the television personality praised his performance and commended his communication skills.

The lawyer described Edoho as someone he continues to admire, adding that he had long respected the broadcaster’s professionalism and presentation style.

Onuoha shared his reflections while addressing ongoing public discussions involving Edoho and his second ex-wife, Sandra Onyenaucheya.

While noting that marriage can be challenging, he expressed hope that the situation would eventually pass.

His comments have since drawn reactions online, with social media users discussing his experience on the game show and his perspective on the veteran television host.

The lawyer’s post has also revived memories of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, one of Nigeria’s popular television quiz programmes.

Watch the Facebook post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh