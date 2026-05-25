Nigerian film director Pascal Amanfo has broken his silence on the death of Beverly Afaglo, sending a strong message to Ghanaian bloggers

Beverly, a popular actress, was announced dead by his husband on Sunday, May 24, bringing sadness to the hearts of the industry players and fans

Pascal Amanfo’s clap back at bloggers has caught the attention of many on social media, sparking widespread reactions from concerned netizens

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Pascal Amanfo, a Nigerian film director, has blasted Ghanaian bloggers over Beverly Afaglo's death.

Nigerian film director Pascal Amanfo jabs Ghanaian bloggers over prophecy reports on Beverly Afaglo's death. Image credit: Pascal K Amanfo, Beverly Afaglo

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, the Ghana movie and the entertainment industry as a whole were thrown into a heartbreaking moment after their very own Beverly Afaglo was announced dead.

The sad news was shared by her husband, Choirmaster of ‘Praye’ fame. Reports have indicated that she passed on on Saturday, May 23, 2026, after battling cancer for two years.

According to her manager, Abas Iddrisu, she died at the Tema Maritime Hospital around 11:45 pm.

The internet has since been flooded with tributes and condolence messages from his loved ones and fans.

The TikTok post of Beverly Afaglo's manager confirming her death is below:

Pascal Amanfo blasts Ghanaian bloggers

After news of Beverly Afaglo's death surfaced online, some Ghanaian bloggers shared a throwback video of Prophet Uche Boahen delivering a prophecy about the death of an actress whose name began with ‘B’.

The resurfaced spiritual message from the man of God added another layer to the already existing pain.

Pascal Amanfo has reacted strongly to bloggers reporting on the prophecy, warning them to stop.

In an Instagram post, he wrote;

“To all the bloggers in Ghana who have already started posting videos of prophecies, can you stop this hydra-headed Pentecostal charismatic fame-craving and be human beings for once??? Stop the nonsense!!!”

Captioning the post, the Nigerian film director wrote:

“Can you all stop the nonsense and pinch yourselves if there is any jolt of humanity left in you!!!! Let's get over ourselves and be sensible!! The only thing that proves the authenticity of the ministry is not a death prophecy fulfilled!! 2 precious kids are left behind!!! A family is hurting! Absolute Insensitivity!!!”

Pascal Amanfo's warning to bloggers has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many sharing mixed comments.

The Instagram post of Pascal Amanfo is below:

Reactions to Pascal Amanfo's message to bloggers

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Pascal Amanfo broke his silence on controversial reports about Beverly Afaglo's death.

Jesse wrote:

"I was on this same app observing when she started her shawarma business… none of the bloggers posted to support her … but immediately they heard bad news, they turned to BBC."

Survival wrote:

"So sad. I believe families should start legal battles against anyone. People are fighting their silent battles. Enough is enough."

Nana Adwoa wrote:

"It's sad how people take delight in others' pain 😢💔💔💔.."

Elorm wrote:

"Exactly. This videos never circulate until it happens. The shameless bloggers too then pick it up."

Beverly Afaglo dies four days before her 43rd birthday. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly's last advice to upcoming female actors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo advising young and upcoming female actors surfaced after the news of her demise went viral.

Beverly Afaglo's husband and music star, Choirmaster, confirmed the demise of his partner. Choirmaster's raw, unfiltered grief sent shockwaves across social media timelines.

Source: YEN.com.gh