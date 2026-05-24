A powerful prophetic video featuring Rev. Ebenezer Samuel Maama Markwei, the founder and General Overseer of Living Streams International, has gone viral online

The footage, originally recorded during a live church service, shows the respected cleric explicitly declaring that the television star would soon walk down the aisle

Following Anita's breathtaking traditional marriage to music executive Opoku Sanaa, millions of believers and fans are celebrating the video as a flawless manifestation of prophetic accuracy

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The glamorous, star-studded traditional union between media icon Anita Akuffo and bass virtuoso Opoku Sanaa has officially moved from a beautiful pop culture highlight into a massive spiritual testimony.

Rev. Ebenezer Markwei’s 2025 wedding prophecy for Anita Akufo seemingly comes to pass. Image credit: Ani_ta1, life_cathedral/Instagram

Source: Instagram

As digital timelines remain flooded with videos of the groom breaking down in tears of gratitude while reading his covenant vows, a newly unearthed January 26, 2025, video has added a profound layer of divine timing to the entire celebration.

Reverend Ebenezer Markwei's prophecy for Anita resurfaces

In the viral clip, which was enthusiastically re-shared by church members, Anita Akuffo is seen standing within the auditorium of Living Streams International during a prophetic prayer session.

Rev. Ebenezer Markwei, who was at the podium preaching, suddenly paused, called the name of the prominent Date Rush co-host, delivering a swift, uncompromising declaration:

"Is that Anita? You will hear wedding bells, eeh. I said you will hear wedding bells!" the man of God authoritatively pronounced into the microphone as the congregation erupted in cheers.

At the time of the declaration in January 2025, Anita’s romantic life was completely hidden from the public eye, with many assuming she was entirely single due to her airtight commitment to personal privacy.

The fact that she successfully executed an elite, low-profile traditional engagement with Opoku Sanaa almost a year and a half later has completely electrified her fanbase, validating the spiritual oversight of her ministry.

The Instagram post below shows the moment Rev. Ebenezer Markwei issued the marriage prophecy for Anita Akufo.

Reactions as Reverend Markwei’s prophecy comes true

The resurfaced prophecy has triggered a massive wave of faith-filled declarations, congratulations, and spiritual reflection among Ghanaian netizens:

@miz_offin wrote in deep adoration:

"Prophecy completely fulfilled! God is incredibly faithful, and He can be trusted at all times. To see Papa speak it into existence when no one knew what was happening behind the scenes is beautiful ❤️❤️🙌."

@ellaaddai tapped into the blessing:

"A massive congratulations to you, Anita! God will beautifully do the same for me in His own perfect time in Jesus' name 🔥. This is so inspiring to watch."

@iamhenry_564 added an encouraging word:

"Once you truly trust and believe in God, there’s absolutely nothing He cannot do for your life 🙌🙌🙌🙌. This wasn't just a wedding; it was a divine assignment."

@Ama_adansi_ commented simply:

"Papa has spoken, and the windows of heaven have officially answered! 🔥 Living Streams International to the world."

@ephiyarh_ferrari reacted:

"God is forever Faithful! 😍 Watching her groom weep at the altar while reading his vows, and now seeing this prophecy... everything makes sense. May their home be blessed."

Anita Akuffo and Sanaa dance together

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akua Akuffo got married to her husband, Sanaa Opoku, in a traditional ceremony on Friday, May 23, 2026, in Accra.

The couple was videoed dancing after changing from their first outfit, as their guests cheered and celebrated their love with them.

The TV3 presenter and her creative husband looked happy to have been joined in holy matrimony, just as their guests, who were all in white.

Source: YEN.com.gh