Some traders in major business enclaves in Accra have pushed back against calls for a reduction in the prices of goods on the back of the strengthening of the Ghana cedi.

Citi News reported that some traders have argued that their current stock was purchased at much higher exchange rates.

Because of this, immediate price cuts are not practical for them.

Rebecca Ofosuwaa, a retailer of household consumables, for example, said only prolonged stability could lead to reduced prices.

“I disagree with the calls for price reductions. For instance, if someone placed import orders a month ago when the dollar was trading at GH¢16, the recent appreciation of the cedi doesn’t automatically reflect in current prices. If the cedi remains stable, we may begin to see price reductions around August.”

