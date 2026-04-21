A female member of Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church in Sunyani has publicly challenged her church’s leadership over its tithing policy during a meeting

The woman criticised the interpretation of Malachi 3:8-9, arguing that labelling non-tithe payers as robbers should also apply to church leaders

Her comments, captured in a viral video, have sparked widespread debate about tithing and church welfare systems

A member of the Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church has sparked intense debate after openly criticising the church’s leadership over its tithing policy, which she claims contradicts biblical teachings.

The unidentified woman made the remarks during a church group meeting, excerpts of which have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public attention.

A church member in Sunyani has ignited debate after openly criticising her church’s tithing policy during a meeting. Photo credit: Nipah Dennis/Getty Images, Oli Scarf/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to her, the controversy stems from a sermon delivered by the church’s pastor, who referenced Bible passage Malachi 3:8-9, stating that individuals who fail to pay their tithes are “robbing God” and could be likened to armed robbers.

Reacting to the interpretation, the woman argued that if that reasoning were applied, then the church’s leaders, including the bishop and elders, would also be guilty.

She was heard saying that if non-tithe payers were to be described in such terms, then the label should equally apply to the leadership of the church.

The woman further raised concerns about what she described as an internal policy that denies financial support to members who do not pay tithes, particularly during funerals and personal emergencies.

She argued that such a system was unfair and discouraging, insisting that contributions made by members were not reflected in the support they received when in need.

According to her, although she is gainfully employed and capable of paying substantial tithes, she has chosen not to do so because she disagrees with how the system operates.

Viral footage captures a woman challenging church leaders over what she describes as an unfair tithing system. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

She explained that it was unreasonable to contribute significant portions of her income to the church only to receive what she described as minimal assistance during difficult times.

In a strongly worded remark, she stated that she would rather use her money to support others directly than commit to a system she believes does not adequately cater for members in times of need.

She added that tying welfare support strictly to tithing discouraged participation and could be a reason some people were unwilling to join or remain in the church.

The viral video has since sparked widespread online discussion, with many weighing in on the role of tithing and how churches support their members financially.

Watch the X post here:

Netizens jump on tithing debate

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the recent brouhaha on churches and their policies on tithing. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Emperor @JBibom91344 commented:

"She's right, but the words she used on the leadership are bad. As Christians, no matter our frustrations, we are admonished to always exhibit our Lord Christ Jesus' behaviour in us, the man of God should have also made her us the right word instead of letting her on, decorum."

Charles @SirCharles110 shared:

"The Church is not practising Christ anymore, it is now practising hypocrisy, selfish interest, thievery and nonsense. The Methodist Church has now become a Church full of clowns, calling themselves Reverend Ministers."

We can't tax churches for tithes and offerings - GRA boss

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said it does not have the power to demand taxes from the tithes and offerings of churches.

There have been calls for the GRA to tax the services of Churches, which, according to many, has been a highly lucrative business venture.

Source: YEN.com.gh