Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Woman Sparks Debates After Slamming Methodist Church Leaders Over Tithing Policies
Family and Relationships

Woman Sparks Debates After Slamming Methodist Church Leaders Over Tithing Policies

by  Edwin Abanga
3 min read

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

  • A female member of Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church in Sunyani has publicly challenged her church’s leadership over its tithing policy during a meeting
  • The woman criticised the interpretation of Malachi 3:8-9, arguing that labelling non-tithe payers as robbers should also apply to church leaders
  • Her comments, captured in a viral video, have sparked widespread debate about tithing and church welfare systems

A member of the Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church has sparked intense debate after openly criticising the church’s leadership over its tithing policy, which she claims contradicts biblical teachings.

The unidentified woman made the remarks during a church group meeting, excerpts of which have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public attention.

tithing controversy, Methodist Church Ghana, Sunyani news, church policy debate, Ghana religion, social media trends, church welfare
A church member in Sunyani has ignited debate after openly criticising her church’s tithing policy during a meeting. Photo credit: Nipah Dennis/Getty Images, Oli Scarf/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

According to her, the controversy stems from a sermon delivered by the church’s pastor, who referenced Bible passage Malachi 3:8-9, stating that individuals who fail to pay their tithes are “robbing God” and could be likened to armed robbers.

Read also

Young Ghanaian woman raises concerns over Builsa bride price customs among the Builsas in Ghana

Reacting to the interpretation, the woman argued that if that reasoning were applied, then the church’s leaders, including the bishop and elders, would also be guilty.

She was heard saying that if non-tithe payers were to be described in such terms, then the label should equally apply to the leadership of the church.

The woman further raised concerns about what she described as an internal policy that denies financial support to members who do not pay tithes, particularly during funerals and personal emergencies.

She argued that such a system was unfair and discouraging, insisting that contributions made by members were not reflected in the support they received when in need.

According to her, although she is gainfully employed and capable of paying substantial tithes, she has chosen not to do so because she disagrees with how the system operates.

tithing controversy, Methodist Church Ghana, Sunyani news, church policy debate, Ghana religion, social media trends, church welfare
Viral footage captures a woman challenging church leaders over what she describes as an unfair tithing system. Photo credit: Facebook
Source: UGC

She explained that it was unreasonable to contribute significant portions of her income to the church only to receive what she described as minimal assistance during difficult times.

In a strongly worded remark, she stated that she would rather use her money to support others directly than commit to a system she believes does not adequately cater for members in times of need.

Read also

Christian woman details why she quit weekday church services; “her eye clear”

She added that tying welfare support strictly to tithing discouraged participation and could be a reason some people were unwilling to join or remain in the church.

The viral video has since sparked widespread online discussion, with many weighing in on the role of tithing and how churches support their members financially.

Watch the X post here:

Netizens jump on tithing debate

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the recent brouhaha on churches and their policies on tithing. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Emperor @JBibom91344 commented:

"She's right, but the words she used on the leadership are bad. As Christians, no matter our frustrations, we are admonished to always exhibit our Lord Christ Jesus' behaviour in us, the man of God should have also made her us the right word instead of letting her on, decorum."

Charles @SirCharles110 shared:

"The Church is not practising Christ anymore, it is now practising hypocrisy, selfish interest, thievery and nonsense. The Methodist Church has now become a Church full of clowns, calling themselves Reverend Ministers."

Read also

Bernice Ansah: Gospel artist complains of neglect from NDC despite past campaigns

We can't tax churches for tithes and offerings - GRA boss

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said it does not have the power to demand taxes from the tithes and offerings of churches.

There have been calls for the GRA to tax the services of Churches, which, according to many, has been a highly lucrative business venture.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

Hot:
Madison alworth World cup tickets Mtn ghana short codes Reply query letter Veronika rajek