Antoine Semenyo has earned high praise from legendary Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, who rates him among the very best

The 26-year-old has made an immediate impact since his move from Bournemouth to Man City

His switch has already delivered a Carabao Cup title, with the prospect of more silverware before the season concludes

Antoine Semenyo continues to earn admiration at the highest level, with Patrick Vieira singling him out as one of the standout performers in the Premier League this year.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Arsenal on Sunday, April 19, the former Gunners captain did not hold back in his praise:

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo receives glowing tributes from Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira. Photos by Catherine Ivill - AMA and Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo earns praise from Vieira

"I think he's been one of the best players in the Premier League since January. He [Antoine Semenyo] came into the team [Man City] with a strong character and personality. He has been scoring goals, and he's been playing all the games so far, so he's been quietly impressive."

Those words are backed by numbers. Since his switch from AFC Bournemouth, the 26-year-old has registered six goal involvements in 11 league appearances, finding the net five times and adding an assist, according to Transfermarkt.

Below is Vieira's praise of Semenyo, as shared on X:

His output, combined with a relentless work rate, has quickly made him a trusted option under Pep Guardiola.

In fact, before facing Arsenal, Semenyo had matched or outscored the open play returns of all four of Arsenal’s wide attackers across the entire campaign, underlining his growing influence, per The Athletic.

How Semenyo performed against Arsenal

Despite the growing hype, Sunday’s high-stakes encounter did not go to script for the Ghana international.

Up against Piero Hincapie, he struggled to impose himself, with his touch and final decision lacking sharpness on the day.

Antoine Semenyo's performance against Arsenal on April 19, 2026, left little to be desired. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

His sub-par display against his boyhood club stretched his scoreless run against them. Semenyo has no goal in seven outings against the Gunners.

Still, the bigger picture favoured City. Goals from Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland, along with an unfortunate moment involving Gianluigi Donnarumma that allowed Kai Havertz to score, secured a crucial victory.

That result has thrown the title race wide open, with City now within touching distance and holding a game in hand. A positive outcome in their next fixture could send them to the top of the table.

Semenyo to join exclusive EPL list

For Semenyo, there is still plenty at stake. The forward has already scored 15 goals this season, the highest tally by a Ghanaian in a single Premier League campaign.

He now stands on the brink of another milestone, chasing a league winners' medal that would see him join Michael Essien, Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp in an exclusive club.

After a rare off day, the focus shifts to the run-in, where one strong response could define both his season and City’s title charge.

How City can win the Premier League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh analysed the points tally Antoine Semenyo’s Man City needs to secure the Premier League title.

With six games left, City can reach 85 points, while Arsenal can match that total with five fixtures remaining, leaving no margin for error.

Source: YEN.com.gh