Kumawood actor Agya Koo has addressed rumours that Kennedy Agyapong is affiliated with his newly launched political party called “The Base”

This came after the movie star reportedly stormed Accra to officially register his party, as well as Kantamanto, to campaign for the movement

Agya Koo's clarification has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians flooding the comments section to share their views

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Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo has broken his silence on rumours of Kennedy Agyapong being affiliated with his new party.

Agya Koo denies claims of Kennedy Agyapong’s affiliation with his new political party. Image credit: Eliasjoy Multimedia, PaaKwesi Media

Source: Facebook

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on April 12, 2026, Agya Koo announced the establishment of a new political movement, the Ghana First Party (GFP).

According to the veteran actor, the new party sought to end the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and provide an alternative for Ghanaians.

He emphasised that the need for a third force in Ghana's political landscape to address the shortcomings of both the NDC and NPP influenced his decision to start the new movement.

Speaking on his vision for the Ghana First Party, he noted that individuals from the sixteen regions had expressed their intent to join him in establishing the new political party.

Agya Koo explained that the new party sought to prioritise the needs of ordinary Ghanaians, especially traders, while also promoting tourism and development across the country.

In a couple of videos shared by Gossip24tv following the launch, the Kumawood actor, who was in his white party-branded T-shirt, is believed to have stormed Accra to officially register his political party.

The Kumawood actor was spotted with security officers and a group of people who were also in the branded attire. In a follow-up video, the actor stormed one of Ghana's big markets, Kantamanto, for a purported campaign.

Following the launch, rumours went viral that the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, was behind the new Party.

Speaking in an “on call” interview, Agya Koo denied the claims, stating that the former NP is not affiliated in any way.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong has not even thought about supporting them in any way.

The Kumawood star claimed the political party was established to create a strong association so that in future, when Ghanaians choose the party over NPP and NDC, they would look for someone who can lead the party to presidential elections.

The TikTok video of Agya Koo is below:

Reactions to Agya Koo's Kennedy Agyapong claims

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Agya Koo debunked Kennedy Agyapong's affiliation with his newly launched party.

M-JAP TV wrote:

“You guys are trying to form another party out of the NPP to be led by Kennedy, but it will not succeed. Please, Kennedy can become President only on the ticket of the NPP.”

Kofi wrote:

“The base alone cannot get anywhere, so please let the base remain in NPP to become relevant, please.”

Uncle Cee wrote:

“Hon Ken has a better chance in NPP and Ghana at large. Let's not end his political career now, please.”

Yeemeen wrote:

“Only two parties can win elections in Ghana, the NDC and the NPP simply. No party that will come can have any impact. If it is not NDC then it is NPP.”

Skito1 wrote:

“If indeed Kennedy Agyapong is not involved, then it's good, but if the base is for him, he should be careful. He might ruin his political career.”

A Facebook video of Agya Koo's campaign for his newly launched political party is below:

Agya Koo causes a stir as he launches a new political party called “The Base”. Image credit: Agya Koo

Source: Facebook

Kennedy Agyapong begins unity tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong, a 2028 flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), embarked on a unity tour to help rebuild the party ahead of the NPP Presidential primaries.

The outspoken politician indicated that the tour was to heal the NPP family from the grievances many had during the Akufo-Addo government from 2017 to 2025.

He also acknowledged the hurt the leadership caused the grassroots and the need to rebuild the party to recapture power in 2028.

Source: YEN.com.gh