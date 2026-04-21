YouTuber Wode Maya was involved in a car accident while filming with his crew in Zambia on Monday, April 20, 2026

In a video, the popular Ghanaian content creator shared details about the incident and his and his team's medical condition

Wode Maya's car accident happened on the same day he surpassed two million subscribers on his YouTube channel

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Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, was involved in a car accident in Zambia on the same day he achieved a significant career milestone.

Wode Maya gets involved in a car accident on the same day he reaches two million YouTube subscribers. Photo source: Wode Maya

Source: Facebook

On Monday, April 20, 2026, Wode Maya held a Facebook Live session to express his excitement as he began a countdown to reach two million subscribers on his YouTube channel after travelling to Zambia to shoot a documentary.

The content creator reflected on his journey and the challenges he encountered in both his personal and professional life in recent years.

Wode Maya was overjoyed as he officially reached two million subscribers, making him one of the few Ghanaian YouTubers with the most subscribers, alongside Akpenebrigittemon, Father Ankrah, Licia's Health and Maternity and others.

He expressed his gratitude to his audience, his wife, Miss Trudy, and some of his close associates for their support throughout his career in content creation.

The TikTok video of Wode Maya celebrating after hitting two million subscribers is below:

Wode Maya involved in a car accident

During his Facebook Live session, Wode Maya brought out a damaged camera and announced that he and his crew had been involved in a car accident while filming content in Zambia on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The YouTuber noted that he initially did not want to speak publicly about the incident and was not soliciting sympathy over the damage to his gadget.

He said:

"We had an accident today in Zambia today. I didn't even want to share this story, but I believe that this is the day the Lord has made, and I don't think we will even forget this day because we hit two million subscribers on the day we had an accident in Zambia."

The content creator noted that he and his team had temporarily paused filming a documentary due to the accident and the damage to his cameras and other equipment.

Wode Maya expressed gratitude to God for his and his crew's lives after surviving the accident.

Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis survives a terrifying road accident near his home and shows off the damage to his car. Image credit: OK Elvis

Source: Instagram

He stated that he and his team had visited a hospital in Lusaka, Zambia, for medical treatment and received positive news before returning to their residence.

He said:

"The documentary will be on hold because we were filming. All the gadgets are gone. Everything is gone. We lost everything. The fact that we are still alive is the most important thing."

"We went to the hospital and made sure everything was okay, and all of us came back home to rest and continue again."

Wode Maya noted that the incident was a minor car accident in Lusaka and that he was looking to get new cameras to continue filming his documentary.

The TikTok video of Wode Maya speaking about his accident in Zambia is below:

Wode Maya's car accident stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Vida Yonas commented:

"May God guide you always."

Rasta wrote:

"Sorry bruh."

Streamer OK Elvis involved in car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis was involved in a car accident in Canada.

In a video, he detailed the circumstances that led to the near-death experience near his residence.

Source: YEN.com.gh