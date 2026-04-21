The Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned maintenance across the Central, Accra West, and Volta Regions

The exercise is said to be aimed at upgrading critical infrastructure and improving the reliability of electricity delivery

The ECG apologised for the inconvenience and said that maintenance is needed to strengthen the delivery of power

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled an extensive network of planned maintenance exercises across three regions for Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Engineers will undertake critical infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to dozens of communities in the Central, Accra West, and Volta Regions.

The ECG gives a new maintenance schedule, as power cuts affect parts of Accra, Central and the Volta Region on April 21, 2026. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

According to advisories issued by the power distribution company over the weekend, the planned maintenance works are aimed at enhancing reliability and strengthening the stability of the power supply.

According to the ECG, the power outages, locally referred to as dumsor, will begin at 9:00 pm.

ECG lists areas affected by power maintenance

Below is the list of areas in the Central Region to be affected:

Sefwi Anglo

Sefwi Town

Sefwi MTN Tower

Awoyaa Town

Abonko

Anokyi

Henii

Nananom

Mankessim

New Nkusukum

Bafikrom

MSTS

Estates and the surrounding areas.

In Accra West, the planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and it will affect the areas below:

Weija Junction

Tetegu

Tunga Down

Dansoman SSNIT Flats

Zorka Sports Complex

Dansoman Keep Fit Down and the surrounding areas.

In the Volta Region, the following areas will experience power cuts from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm during the planned maintenance works:

Sogakope Town

Dabala Junction

Dabala

Adutor

Agbakope

Agbagorme

Hikpo

Tordzinu

Parts of Akatsi and the surrounding areas.

In a report by Graphiconline, the ECG apologised to affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience that planned maintenance works inevitably cause to both domestic and commercial activities.

It further reassured the public that the exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network and to ultimately deliver improved service to consumers across the regions.

Acting Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Kpekpena, apologises to Ghanaians over the recent dumsor. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

ECG boss addresses recent power outages

Meanwhile, the Acting Managing Director of ECG, Ing. Kwame Kpekpena, had rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians over the dumsor situation.

His apology comes amid persistent power fluctuations in parts of the country, causing inconvenience and, in some cases, damage to homes and commercial activities.

Ing. Kpekpena assured the public that steps are being taken to resolve the reliability challenges facing the power distribution system.

“To every Ghanaian customer who has endured inconvenient and prolonged power outages, we sincerely apologise. We want you to know that we have heard your voice, and that addressing the reliability challenges is our singular operational priority,” he said.

The ECG boss also acknowledged shortcomings in the power distribution company’s communication and response times, describing the situation as unacceptable.

Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had downplayed concerns that there was a power crisis in Ghana.

He spoke about a more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve delivery.

President Mahama's remarks came during a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh