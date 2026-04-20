Arsenal’s title hopes could be decided by a brutal final five-game run-in that includes tricky London derbies and a potential final-day twist

Despite leading the Premier League, Arsenal face one of their toughest title battles yet as Manchester City close in with a game in hand

From Newcastle to Crystal Palace, every fixture now carries title-defining pressure as Arsenal’s season heads towards a dramatic finish

Arsenal’s push for the 2025/26 Premier League title is heading into a decisive phase, with the title run-in now shaping up as a true test of nerve, consistency, and squad depth.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently lead the table with 70 points after 33 games, but Manchester City are close behind on 67 points with a game in hand, keeping the pressure firmly on the Gunners.

Arsenal’s remaining matches could shape the title race. See how the Gunners’ run-in compares with Manchester City’s challenge. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

With just five Premier League matches remaining, every result could define the outcome of the current season.

Meanwhile, the focus now shifts sharply to Arsenal's remaining games, which present a mix of home comfort and tricky away challenges that could either secure the title or open the door for City.

Arsenal fixtures: Title could be won or lost

Looking closely at the Arsenal fixtures, the run-in begins with a crucial home clash against Newcastle United at the Emirates on April 25.

Newcastle have proven to be a difficult opponent in recent seasons, and this fixture immediately sets the tone for Arsenal’s final stretch. Any slip here could hand momentum to Manchester City at a vital stage.

Next comes another home game against Fulham on May 5. On paper, this appears more favourable, but Fulham have shown they can frustrate top sides, meaning Arsenal must remain sharp to avoid dropping unexpected points.

Arsenal's final five Premier League matches disclose favourable fixtures as the title race with Manchester City gets interesting. Image credit: Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

The pressure then intensifies with an away trip to West Ham on May 10. London derbies are rarely straightforward, and the hostile atmosphere at the London Stadium could make this one of the most difficult tests in the entire title run-in.

After that, Arsenal return home to face Burnley on May 17, a fixture they will be expected to win if they are to stay ahead in the race.

However, even matches like this can become tense when the stakes are this high, especially if the title is still undecided.

Finally, the season concludes with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on May 24. Away at Selhurst Park, this could prove to be a tricky final-day scenario depending on how close the race remains.

Palace, who sit 13th in the EPL standings, are known for strong performances against top-six sides, and nerves could play a major role.

Overall, Arsenal’s remaining games offer a balanced but challenging mix. Three home fixtures provide an opportunity, but two away matches against London rivals could realistically be where points are dropped.

With Manchester City breathing down their neck and a game in hand still to play, Arsenal’s ability to handle pressure in this EPL title race may ultimately decide whether the trophy returns to North London for the first time since 2004 or slips away in the final weeks.

Why Gabriel escaped a red card vs Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Premier League published a statement following a controversial moment involving Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães.

The Brazilian was not sent off despite appearing to headbutt Erling Haaland during a late flashpoint in the April 19 clash against Manchester City.

Source: YEN.com.gh