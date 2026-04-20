Ghanaian business magnate and entrepreneur behind multiple ventures across sectors has publicly celebrated his latest achievement in grand style, drawing attention across business circles

The man of few words shared a thoughtful social media post expressing excitement not only for his personal success but also for the broader benefit of Ghana as a nation

His latest milestone has broken a 30-year record previously held in Ghana’s mining sector, marking a significant moment in the country’s industrial and ownership landscape

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Ghanaian business magnate and brother of the President, Ibrahim Mahama, has marked a major milestone with the addition of a new asset to his growing business empire.

Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, celebrates the acquisition of a gold mine under Damang Gold Mine Limited. Image credit: Ibrahim Mahama/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on Instagram, the entrepreneur gave glimpses of celebrations with his team at Engineers & Planners (E&P) following the official handover of the gold mine previously operated under foreign ownership.

The development, which he described as a significant achievement, reflects a new chapter for the company as it expands its presence in the mining sector.

In the comment section of his post, the visibly excited businessman expressed not only satisfaction over the acquisition but also pride in what it represents for Ghanaian ownership in the industry.

“After 30 years, a Ghanaian has taken over the Damang Mine… The New Era… DAMANG GOLD MINE LTD,” he wrote on April 20, 2026.

The statement has since drawn attention online, with many stressing the symbolic nature of the takeover and its significance for local participation in large-scale mining operations.

The latest addition further strengthens Ibrahim Mahama’s business portfolio, which continues to grow across key sectors in the country.

Gold Fields Ghana Limited managed the Damang Mine for over 25 years before its lease expired, after which the concession reverted to the state.

Following a competitive bidding process, E&P secured the licence to operate the mine under the new entity, Damang Gold Mines Limited.

Read the Instagram details below.

Drogba addresses the alleged Ibrahim Mahama aid

Earlier, popular Ghanaian actor John Peasah of YOLO fame opened up about viral reports that businessman Ibrahim Mahama has come to his aid.

Drogba, as the actor is popularly known, has been appealing for support from Ghanaians for over a year now after being diagnosed with a demyelinating disease, a serious neurological condition that affects the nervous system and can cause vision loss, muscle weakness, balance difficulties, and severe pain.

Despite his constant pleas for help, Drogba has struggled to raise the amount needed for his treatment and has started a GoFundMe to help with that process.

The fundraiser, which is seeking $88,000, has managed to raise less than $3,000 since being created on December 21, 2025.

On April 13, 2026, Drogba shared a disturbing update, noting that his condition continued to worsen.

“My body betrays me every day, every hour. Constant pain, endless struggles… Dad’s not here to hold my hand. I’m trying to be strong, but it’s hard to keep going,” he said.

YOLO star Drogba responds to alleged reports that Ibrahim Mahama has agreed to fund his treatments. Image credit: peasah1, GuanHistory/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Ibrahim Mahama allegedly offers to help Drogba

On Sunday, April 19, 2026, reports went viral that Ghanaian billionaire, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners and President John Dramani Mahama’s brother, Ibrahim, had agreed to help Drogba.

The alleged reports claimed that the businessman, known for his philanthropic works, had agreed to take on Drogba’s case.

Ibrahim Mahama was alleged to have heard Drogba’s latest plea and vowed not to let him die.

The Facebook post with claims of Ibrahim Mahama helping Drogba is below.

Drogba speaks on alleged Ibrahim Mahama offer

On Monday, April 20, Drogba addressed the claims in a post shared to his official Twitter account.

He remained tight-lipped over any alleged offer from Ibrahim Mahama, but he hinted that the reports out there were untrue and that the facts may not be presenting the full story.

“Mr Ibrahim Mahama case: I’ll speak on it soon ✊🏾✅ ,” he said.

The actor also mourned the recent death of his father and the toll it continues to take on him mentally.

"Dad. You passed on, yet I am very sad because I’m still here — drowning in excruciating pain for years. This is very hard for me, honestly," he added.

The Twitter post shared by Drogba about Ibrahim Mahama’s alleged offer to help him is below.

Ibrahim Mahama's son displays drifting skills

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, showed off his drifting skills in a viral video.

The younger Ibrahim earned admiration for his driving skills during the Supercar Spectacle event held in December 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh