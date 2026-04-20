“It won’t go anywhere”: Fredyma weighs in Agya Koo's The Base party

Veteran producer Fred Kyei Mensah has questioned the viability of Ghana's new political movement, The Base: Ghana First Party

Fredyma noted Ghana's political landscape is firmly dominated by NPP and NDC, limiting new parties' success

He highlighted the financial and structural challenges new political movements face in Ghana's entrenched system

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Veteran sound engineer and producer Fred Kyei Mensah has cast doubt on the viability of a new political movement being championed by actor Alexander Kofi Adu, saying it is unlikely to succeed in Ghana’s entrenched two-party system.

Speaking on Starr Showbiz on Starr 103.5 FM, Fredyma argued that Ghana’s political landscape remains firmly dominated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), making it difficult for new entrants like the proposed Ghana First Party, also known as “The Base,” to gain traction.

“Ghana for now is NDC and NPP. Forget it… all the other tangents will not end anywhere,” he said, dismissing the prospects of the new movement.

Fredyma questioned the foundation of emerging political groups, suggesting that some are created not necessarily to win power but to gain relevance or bargaining strength during election periods.

“This is a façade… something to position themselves so that during elections, others will come and negotiate with them,” he added.

He also highlighted the financial and structural demands of building a viable political party, noting that nationwide offices and organisation take years to establish—an advantage long held by the NPP and NDC since the start of Ghana’s Fourth Republic in 1992.

“For a new party to survive, it’s not a joke…You need time and strong structures,” he said.

Fredyma’s comments come after Agya Koo announced plans to launch the Ghana First Party to challenge the dominance of the two major parties. However, the producer maintains that Ghana’s political system remains deeply rooted, leaving little room for new movements to thrive.

Source: YEN.com.gh