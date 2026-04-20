Carlos Queiroz is scheduled to arrive in Ghana on Thursday, marking his first visit since being appointed head coach of Ghana

As part of his itinerary, the 73-year-old is expected to engage the media for three key reasons, according to the Ghana FA

Queiroz has already made it clear that his new role is more than just a job, describing it as a mission following his appointment

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that new Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz will arrive in the country on Thursday, April 26.

His appointment follows the exit of Otto Addo, whose tenure ended after a difficult run that included a heavy defeat to Austria.

The Portuguese manager has since been handed a four-month deal, with his future tied to Ghana’s performance at the 2026 World Cup.

Carlos Queiroz Ghana Arrival: Reason Behind Media Appearance Explained. Photo by Jan Kruger - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Why Queiroz will face Ghanaian media

Before stepping fully into the role, Queiroz will face the media on arrival day at 1.00pm at Alisa Hotel, where he is expected to outline his plans.

Explaining the purpose of the engagement, the GFA said:

"Queiroz will use the platform to share his vision for the team, outline his technical philosophy, and answer questions from the press ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States."

The statement also adds that:

"The unveiling also provides an opportunity to formally introduce the coach to the Ghanaian public, set expectations for the World Cup campaign, and foster alignment between the technical team, the media, and supporters."

Carlos Queiroz Ghana Arrival: Reason Behind Media Appearance Explained. Photo by Vizzor Image.

Source: Getty Images

What lies ahead of Carlos Queiroz

Queiroz steps into the job at a delicate moment. Recent results have dented confidence, and the task now is to rebuild belief while shaping a side capable of competing on the global stage.

His immediate focus will centre on assessing the squad, establishing a clear identity, and preparing for key matches leading into the tournament.

For the former Real Madrid manager, this is another chapter in a long and travelled career.

It also presents a fresh test, guiding one of Africa’s most storied national teams back to relevance.

The decision to bring Queiroz in reflects a clear shift in direction. The GFA is leaning on experience and structure, trusting a coach known for discipline and organisation, especially when facing stronger opposition.

The 73-year-old arrives with a résumé that speaks for itself.

He led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 World Cup, guided Portugal into the knockout stage in 2010, and managed Iran at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions, earning praise for his tactical approach.

Now in Accra, the mission begins, with Ghana looking to turn a new page and rediscover its edge on football’s biggest stage.

Carlos Queiroz eyes 2 World Cup records

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz is on course to reach two major milestones at the 2026 World Cup following his appointment as head coach of the Ghana national football team.

The seasoned tactician arrives as arguably the most high-profile coach in Ghana’s history, bringing a wealth of experience to the role.

Source: YEN.com.gh