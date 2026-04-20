Prophet Testimony Shares Prophecy for Nigeria, Video Sparks Reactions
- Prophet Clement Testimony has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest prophecy about Nigeria
- A viral video showed him speaking about the upcoming elections, as he sent a message to the people of that country
- Peeps who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the vision shared by Prophet Clement
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Prophet Clement Testimony has caused a stir on social media with his latest prophecy declaration.
This comes after he opened up about a vision he had about Nigeria.
In a video shared on his TikTok page, @pclemtestimony, the revered man of God, while preaching to his congregation, directed a message to Nigerians about the 2027 presidential elections.
He singled out Peter Obi, who contested in the 2023 presidential election on the ticket of the Labour Party (LP).
Labelling him as a “David” to Nigeria, Prophet Clement Testimony stated that there were certain things that needed to be done in the spiritual realm.
“And so, Nigerians, tell Peter Obi that his time has come. That man is your David. But something must be done. Three things he has to do to become the president of Nigeria. I have a word for Nigeria. The watcher came to me.”
At the time of writing this report, the video had gained a lot of reactions.
The TikTok video of Prophet Clement's prophecy is below:
Reactions to Clement Testimony’s Nigeria prophecy
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy by Prophet Clement Testimony.
Ejibestmedia stated:
“God bless you, Prophet. I would like to worship here when I visit Ghana.”
ALEXX DON PROPERTY added:
“I want to fly to Ghana too, just to come and pray with you, man of God. You will change my life. Amen.”
Prophet Clement's Dede Ayew prophecy
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony attracted attention after claiming adding Dede Ayew to the World Cup squad would be good.
In a now-viral TikTok video, he expressed concern that decision-makers might be hesitant to heed his advice.
He then said that the current team is spiritually weak and stressed the need for officials to ensure the team is spiritually fortified.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.