Prophet Clement Testimony has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest prophecy about Nigeria

A viral video showed him speaking about the upcoming elections, as he sent a message to the people of that country

Peeps who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the vision shared by Prophet Clement

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Prophet Clement Testimony has caused a stir on social media with his latest prophecy declaration.

This comes after he opened up about a vision he had about Nigeria.

Prophet Clement Testimony drops propechy bout Nigeria. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony,/Nur Photo

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on his TikTok page, @pclemtestimony, the revered man of God, while preaching to his congregation, directed a message to Nigerians about the 2027 presidential elections.

He singled out Peter Obi, who contested in the 2023 presidential election on the ticket of the Labour Party (LP).

Labelling him as a “David” to Nigeria, Prophet Clement Testimony stated that there were certain things that needed to be done in the spiritual realm.

“And so, Nigerians, tell Peter Obi that his time has come. That man is your David. But something must be done. Three things he has to do to become the president of Nigeria. I have a word for Nigeria. The watcher came to me.”

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained a lot of reactions.

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement's prophecy is below:

Prophet Clement Testimony drops a spiritual prediction about Ghana ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

Reactions to Clement Testimony’s Nigeria prophecy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy by Prophet Clement Testimony.

Ejibestmedia stated:

“God bless you, Prophet. I would like to worship here when I visit Ghana.”

ALEXX DON PROPERTY added:

“I want to fly to Ghana too, just to come and pray with you, man of God. You will change my life. Amen.”

Prophet Clement's Dede Ayew prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony attracted attention after claiming adding Dede Ayew to the World Cup squad would be good.

In a now-viral TikTok video, he expressed concern that decision-makers might be hesitant to heed his advice.

He then said that the current team is spiritually weak and stressed the need for officials to ensure the team is spiritually fortified.

Source: YEN.com.gh