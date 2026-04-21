Media personality KOKA has slammed the ruling government over what he described as discouraging actions toward young entrepreneurs who are creating jobs for themselves and others

In a video, the controversial personality argued that the FDA’s presence at the 2026 Porials Pitch was unnecessary and had the potential to discourage youth-led business initiatives

Dulcie Boateng has unveiled her new apartment building as part of her milestone celebrations, showcasing the project she has been developing over time with supervision from her mother

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Media personality Kweku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has reacted strongly to events that unfolded during the 2026 Porials Pitch, an annual trade fair organised by Ghanaian socialite Dulcie Boateng.

KOKA criticises the NDC for disruptive FDA checks at Dulcie Boateng's 2026 Porials Pitch. Image credit: GHBrian, dulcies.life/Instagram

Source: UGC

The event, held at Gud Park in Accra on Saturday, April 20, 2026, brought together several vendors and entrepreneurs, many of whom showcased edible products and other items for public patronage.

During the programme, officials from the Ghana Food and [Expletive] Authority (FDA) reportedly moved through the venue to ensure that traders and stand owners were operating in line with government regulations.

Given the presence of food-related businesses at the fair, the exercise formed part of the Authority’s mandate to ensure that products meet approved standards for public safety.

The development, however, generated widespread reactions, drawing commentary from several public figures, including KOKA.

Watch the Instagram video of KOKA addressing the NDC below.

KOKA slams NDC over Porials Pitch invasion

In an Instagram video, KOKA expressed disappointment over the approach taken during the exercise, directing criticism at the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the intervention at the event did not support the efforts of young entrepreneurs but rather undermined businesses that individuals had worked to build.

He argued that instead of actions that could disrupt such initiatives, authorities should focus on encouraging and promoting youth-led ventures.

The incident has since sparked broader discussions about regulation, entrepreneurship, and the balance between enforcement and support for small businesses.

KOKA’s reaction to FDA's invasion sparks debate

Netizens, following the developments at the annual event, have shared their views on the matter in the comment section. Below are some of their reactions.

eyra440 wrote:

"So is crime to check the standards of items during sales?"

Alchemy. Jnr argued:

"What has FDA's legal activities got to do with the NDC ????"

melikporking shared:

"Never NPP again."

odame_5 shared:

"In many ways, the work of critics is easy."

_joebernard questioned:

"Politics in Ghana has become so cheap. Where is the sense in this???"

Dulcie Boateng, a Ghanaian influencer, has unveiled her plush new apartment. Photo credit: @dulcies.life/Instagram & GHBrain/Facebook

Source: UGC

Dulcie Boateng unveils her new apartment building

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the celebrity Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng, as part of her birthday celebration, unveiled her five-unit apartment building, which she had been working on for a while.

According to the influencer, it was her mother who was often supervising the work at the site due to her busy schedule.

In a video on X, Dulcie Boateng was seen arriving at the location of the apartment in an all-white gown. She looked pleasantly surprised when she arrived on the compound.

Source: YEN.com.gh