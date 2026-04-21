Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled Kyeame Kofi Nti over some controversies during an Asanteman Council meeting

Allegations against NTI included questions about his royal lineage and improper handling of some rituals

The Manhyia Palace outline the key reasons for the destooling of the linquist in a post on Facebook

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The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destooled his linguist Kyeame Kofi Nti, following a decision taken at an Asanteman Council meeting held at the Manhyia Palace.

The decision was reached after several allegations and concerns were raised against him during the meeting.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destools his linguist, Kyeame Kofi Nti, during a meeting at the Manhyia Palace. Credit: Manhyia Palace

Source: Facebook

Among the issues cited were questions about his royal lineage, according to Opemusu Radio.

Nti was also accused of improperly handling and retaining multiple invocations of Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ beyond what is traditionally permitted for holders of the position.

Additionally, allegations linked to the wrongful enstoolment of Ayaase Dikro, raised by the Ayaasehene, were also considered in the proceedings.

According to Manhyia Palace in a statement on Facebook, the reason he was destooled related to:

Royal Lineage Concerns: Questions were raised about his royal background, including his inability to invoke Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ. Improper Handling of Ntam: He was accused of hoarding multiple invocations of Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ beyond what is customary for his predecessors. Failure in Duties as Okyeame: His neglect in reporting the invocations of Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ was deemed highly inappropriate for one entrusted with such a revered stool. Charges from Ayaasehene: Allegations relating to the wrongful enstoolment of Ayaase Dikro further strengthened the case against him.

Following deliberations, the Council resolved to remove him from office.

Notable destoolments in recent years

The Asantehene destooled Nana Kusi Baaye II, the chief of Ohwim. Baaye was accused of breaking the Great Oath, extortion, illegal mining and the illegal sale of land.

On March 3, 2024, the Asantehene destooled the Wirempehene, Nana Opia Mensah II, for desecrating a revered Asante Sacred Oath.

The Kwahumanhene was destooled by the Kwahu Traditional Council on October 19, 2024.

This followed a petition filed by the youth of Kwahu, accusing the paramount chief of some financial malfeasance at the ADB, where he served as the board chairman.

The Wirempehene was destooled at the September 2, 2024, meeting of the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destools Nana Kusi Baaye II, the chief of Ohwim. Credit: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

Mensah, aged 90, reigned for 54 years and was accused of attempting to distort historical truths for personal gain.

The Asantehene said he deceitfully invoked the Great Oath despite being fully aware that the stool did not rightfully belong to him.

Asantehene cracks the whip on traditional leaders

In 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled three chiefs in the Ashanti Region for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities.

The chiefs in question were the Gyaasehene, Akyeamehene, and Baamuhene of Sabronum.

Following the destoolment, a new Sabronum Manhene, Kofi Asante, was nominated to take over the reins of the town.

The Asantehene also took action against the Paramount Queen of Denyase, Nana Adutwiwaa Bonin III, saying she was no longer a royal.

Source: YEN.com.gh