The implementation of the GH¢1 increase per litre in taxes on fuel products will begin from July 16, following a prior postponment.

Citi News reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority has encouraged stakeholders in the petroleum downstream sector to take note of the new rates and make the needed price increases ahead of the effective date.

The Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1141) introduces revised rates for the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy (ESSDRL) across several petroleum products.

These changes are expected to help close funding gaps and support the repayment of legacy debts in the energy sector.

The Energy Sector Levies were originally introduced to address money problems in the energy sector.

The latest tax increase is to generate additional revenue to settle outstanding debts and support critical energy infrastructure.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the impact of the revised levies and maintain engagement with industry players to ensure smooth implementation.

