Projections from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies suggest that fuel prices are likely to increase from July 1, 2025.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

According to COMAC, petrol may witness a 2% increase, while prices of diesel could go up by 5%.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies expects fuel prices to increased from July 1

Source: Getty Images

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will see a 1% increase in prices. This would be the first time since February 2025 that prices of fuel will see an increase at the pumps.

The Chief Executive of the chamber, Dr. Riverson Oppong, disclosed this at a news conference in Accra.

"Even before the implementation of the amended Energy Sector Levy, which has been suspended, our projections indicate that pump prices may be going up.”

“I can say petrol is likely to go up by 2%, LPG may witness a little above 1 per cent and Diesel will likely increase by 5%. This is after taking all factors into consideration, including NPA price build-ups."

Source: YEN.com.gh