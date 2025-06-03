Government To Increase Tax on Fuel, Ato Forson Submits Request to Parliament

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has introduced an Energy Sector Levy Amendment Bill to raise taxes on petroleum products.

Forson said the new taxes are necessary to clear an alarming US$3.1 billion energy debt as of the end of March 2025.

"To help raise additional revenue to fund the needs in the power sector, the government is proposing an increase in the ex-pump price of petrol, diesel and related products."

In Parliament on June 3, he argued that consumers would not immediately feel the impact at the pumps because of the strengthening of the cedi.

"Our simulations suggest that there will be no increase in the ex-pump price of petrol and diesel in the next window beginning today if the levy is imposed. This is because of a strong Ghana Cedi."

The US$3.1 billion debt includes significant arrears owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), various State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and crucial fuel suppliers.

The decision to implement this levy on petroleum prices, according to the Minister, represents a strategic balance between ensuring an uninterrupted and reliable power supply for the nation and promoting the long-term financial sustainability of Ghana's energy sector.

