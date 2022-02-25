Counselor George Lutterodt has explained the importance of holding the maiden edition of the Ghana Nigeria Music Awards Festival (GNMAs) in the United States

Counselor George Lutterodt has explained why organisers of the Ghana Nigeria Music Awards Festival (GNMAs), moved the maiden edition to Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Lutterodt who is the Director of Communications for the GNMAs, the organisers aim to create business and marketing opportunities for musicians.

He was reacting to concerns on why organizers of the much-anticipated awards ceremony chose to host it in the United States and not in any of the participating countries (Ghana /Nigeria ).

Lutterodt said the well thought out move was inspired by the need to create an avenue for artists to network with agents from top music distribution companies, reach potential investors and seal career-defining deals.

“We are moving it there, one, for marketing reasons, two, for professionalism, and three, the type of business we are looking for our artists," he told YEN.com.gh.

He further urged would-be nominees, performers, and all other participating talents to bring their A-game and make the best of the opportunities the maiden GNMAs is offering.

“The artists keep complaining. We want somebody to perform and when you leave the stage, you get an investor who is not a local investor; so I want to see a musician getting a foreign investor to say that I want to pick up the production of your music, it means that your music has gone beyond the shores of Ghana and you’ve even gotten somebody who wants to inject capital into it," Counsellor Lutherodt noted.

He further affirmed the superiority of the GNMAs saying it is as prestigious as the Ghana Music Awards.

The GNMAs 2022

The GNMAs is a festival and an awards scheme instituted in 2022 to reward hardworking and relentless acts from Ghana and Nigeria.

Developed by Big Events, organisrs of RTP Awards, in partnership Universal Events Nigeria and Berks Concept USA, the GNMAs will be the first black event to be staged at the Fox Theater. The much-anticipated award comes off on June 18, 2022.

