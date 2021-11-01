RocoMamas marks 1st anniversary, rewards customers with valuable prizes

Customers participated in the RocoMamas comeback tour and top-performing posts on social media were rewarded.

The brand's commitment is to deliver the most satisfying food experience to its customers.

It also wants to ensure that its consumers get the tastiest food that resonates with their culinary needs.

Casual dining restaurant, RocoMamas last Friday marked its 1st anniversary at its outlet at the A and C Mall, Accra.

To celebrate the occasion, customers were invited to participate in the RocoMamas Comeback Tour campaign; a competition that utilises customers' social media creativity and promotional skills.

Customers were given the opportunity to purchase 6 limited edition burgers at a time or all at once for a period of 7 weeks and could get as creative as they can on social media with the purchased burgers. This includes taking pictures, making videos or any social activity that promotes the brand.

At the end of the campaign, 3 customers with top-performing posts on social media were rewarded.

The first prize of an iPhone 12 Promax was presented to Robbie Danso; the second prize, a PlayStation 5 was presented to Ivy Idris while the 3rd price of a smart TV went to Afua Rodney.

Gilbert Lartey, Marketing Manager for Simbisa Brands Ghana, operators of the restaurant said the philosophy of the restaurant is driven by a desire to make customers part of the restaurant's life and explained that Rocomamas has an advantage over other casual dinning due its unique smash burgers, ribs, chips, and fries.

He said Simbisa brand's commitment which includes other outlets like Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Galito's , Nando's, and RocoMamas is to deliver the most satisfying food experience to its customers.

“ We are not only celebrating our first year of RocoMamas, but using this occasion to celebrate our customers who have supported and remained loyal to us," Mr Lartey noted.

"Our customers have become like family to us and this milestone in our company's history is another opportunity to become more involved with customers and we are excited to offer them delicious food," he said.

He added that RocoMamas would continue to ensure its customers get the tastiest food that resonate with their culinary needs. He used the occasion to invite potential customers to patronise their special delicacies and promise to deliver the best of service.

