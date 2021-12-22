Customers can identify the new can through a colour coding system and new labels for its range of products

The company’s goal is to be more environmentally friendly while offering cleaner energy to its clients

Customers will also be able retain essential information and verify the products authenticity through a QR code scan

New colors, new labels and a more ergonomic design: that’s what you will find on the new can that Total Petroleum Ghana PLC, a leader in the lubricant technologies and a locally listed oil marketing company, has unveiled for its entire range of TotalEnergies lubricants.

Total Petroleum Ghana Unveils New Can

Source: Original

In addition to these design developments, the Lubricants Department contributes to the company’s ambition to offer cleaner energy. In particular, a reduction in the weight of cans will prevent the emission of 9,500 tons of CO2 equivalent* each year owing to raw materials savings.

The unveiling ceremony was held in Accra on 18th November 2021, at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra. It was attended by several dignitaries including the Brand Ambassador for Total Ghana, Stephen Appiah.

A can at the forefront of innovation

The new TotalEnergies can are a major step forward! They are more practical and easier to read, with an attention to detail that helps consumers by showcasing the product’s premium quality.

Who hasn’t found himself looking at a row of motor oils on the shelf, unsure of which product to choose? With the new TotalEnergies cans, consumers can identify the product they need at a glance, thanks to the color coding: Platinum for top-tier, Silver for mid-tier and Bronze for entry range products. Buyers can then zoom in on the product they need by checking the new label, which is much clearer and easier to read.

A unique label designed to look like a dashboard

The essential product information curves around the brand name, similar to a car dashboard, displaying the viscosity, manufacturer approvals and a QR code that can be used to confirm the product’s authenticity in a flash. It’s a label unlike any other and a radical advance in relaying information about the lubricants.

Better ergonomics for an enhanced customer experience

The new can offers a new design with a more ergonomic handle that makes it easier to grasp and carry.

The cap has been functionally redesigned as well, to make it easier to fill the oil sump when replacing or topping up.

“We have always offered products that are very simple for customers to decipher,” says Henry Adzewodah, Lubricant Manager for Total Ghana. “But today’s shoppers need different information about products and how to use them, so we decided to redesign our cans by giving them a new shape, color and label. The challenge was to maintain a distinctive design, so consumers find it even easier to identify our TotalEnergies products. I think we achieved our goal, and the results are at par with our lubricant’s performance — in other words, excellent!”

Calculated on the basis of volumes and ADEME CO2 conversion factor.

About Total Petroleum Ghana PLC

Established in 1951, Total Petroleum Ghana PLC is a locally listed oil marketing company with over 4700 Ghanaian shareholders. The company has a retail network of over 250 service stations across the sixteen regions of the country with activities spanning aviation and industrial activities. The company provides expertise on engine performance and reduction in fuel consumption through premium quality fuels, lubricants and car care products. Total Petroleum Ghana PLC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and its respect for quality, standards, achievements and safety has propelled it to the forefront of the Ghanaian Petroleum Industry.

(Sponsored).

Source: Yen Newspaper