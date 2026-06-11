A Ghanaian lady identified as Hannah successfully graduated from her training as a makeup artist and hairstylist on Sunday, June 7, 2026

The content creator, popularly known as Gunshot, sponsored her training and housing after she approached him for help in 2023

Popular comedy actors, including Last Hero and Shakur, attended the graduation ceremony to celebrate her transformation

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Kumawood actor and content creator Gunshot, who works closely with comic star Dr Likee, has transformed the life of a young Ghanaian lady.

Content creator gunshot changes Ghanaian Lady Hannah’s life as throwback photos surface. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The lady, identified simply as Hannah, successfully graduated from her vocational apprenticeship on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The event brought immense joy to social media users who followed her transformation journey.

The journey began back in 2023 when Hannah approached the comic actor on the streets to beg for financial assistance. She explained to him that she wanted to learn a trade but had no family members or helpers to support her dreams.

Upon meeting her, Gunshot decided to take full responsibility for her well-being by securing her a place to live and sponsoring her training in makeup artistry and hairstyling.

A major talking point among fans was the drastic change in Hannah's physical appearance. She looked beautiful and completely unrecognisable at her graduation when compared to the old pictures from her days of hustling on the streets.

To make the graduation ceremony memorable, several popular Kumawood faces trooped to the venue to support Gunshot and his beneficiary. Comic actors, including Last Hero and Shakur, were present at the event, making the celebration fun and lively for the new graduate. Hannah's grass-to-grace story has inspired many people online, drawing massive praise for the actor's humanitarian work.

The TikTok post below shows the joyous graduation ceremony of Hannah, whose educational journey was supported by comic actor Gunshot.

Ghanaians shower praise on actor Gunshot

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

nyamensa36 said:

"Wooooow, she looks amazing, congratulations."

laligagh2 said:

"God bless you, bro, may God bless you more."

June babe🤭❤️ said:

"Am crying 😢."

Rich Nasty said:

"🥰🥰🥰."

Dr Likee donates to needy patients at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi. Photo source: @sikaofficial

Source: Instagram

Likee pays GH¢76K bills for new mums

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Gunshot's Godfather, Dr Likee, in partnership with the N.B. Sika Foundation, paid GH¢76,026 in outstanding medical bills for vulnerable patients at a hospital, bringing relief to families unable to settle the cost of treatment.

The donation, made through the foundation founded by Rosemond Nuamah-Mensah, popularly known as Nana Sika Bimpomaa, and Hubert Kyei-Mensah, known as Overmars, covered the debts of several patients who had received medical care but lacked the means to pay.

Source: YEN.com.gh