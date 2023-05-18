Avis Ghana was awarded the Long Service Award at the recently held Avis Budget Group Global Licensee Conference held in Chicago, Illinois, USA, being recognized for service as a licensee of Avis Europe since 2000.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Avis Ghana was awarded the Avis Group's anniversary awards Photo source: Avis Ghana

Source: Instagram

The Avis Budget Group is a leading global provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services operating the Avis and Budget brands in approximately 180 countries including Ghana.

Avis Ghana's Managing Director, Mona Boyd was on site to receive the award at the conference attended by Avis Budget Group's global licensees.

About Avis Ghana

Avis Rent A Car, Ghana (Avis Ghana) offers a wide range of transportation services including vehicle rental/leasing, corporate transportation, airport transfers, shuttle services and travel services in Ghana and eight West African countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The company has a fleet of over 50 vehicles which include sedans, 4x4s, mini-buses, luxury vehicles and coaches and has been the preferred provider of transportation services for most foreign missions, multi-national corporations and local institutions providing transportation for the Queen of England, the Heads of States of Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Brazil and India, and three US Presidential visits including George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and the recent visit of US Vice President, Kamala Harris to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh