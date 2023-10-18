Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the second phase of the Sinotruk Vehicle Assembly Plant in Tema

The vehicle assembly plant is part of the government's 1-district-1-factory agenda, the President disclosed

Phase 3 of the project involves the establishment of a component manufacturing factory at Golf City in Tema

President Nana Akufo-Addo on October 17, 2023, inaugurated the Second Phase of the Sinotruk Assembly Vehicle Plant at Ghana's port city, Tema.

The inauguration marks the start of the construction for Phase Three of the project to assemble the Chinese-made trucks in Ghana.

The Sinotruk Vehicle Assembly Plant is a crucial component of the Government's 1-District-1-Factory initiative and the Ghana Automotive Development Policy, the Presidency has said.

Nana Akufo-Addo exchanged pleasantries with a Chinese official during the commissioning of Phase 2 Sinotruk Vehicle Assembly Plant. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

On Akufo-Addo's official Facebook page, he said the success of establishments like Sinotruk highlights how major participants in the import and distribution sector have capitalised on strategic programmes like his administration's 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

"They have transitioned from merely importing and distributing trucks to establishing assembly plants that cater to both domestic and international markets," Akufo-Addo said.

The expansion of the assembly plant is expected to have a substantial impact on the company. It will double the workforce at the company, increasing employment from 356 to 700 individuals, and creating approximately 1,000 additional indirect job opportunities.

A notable aspect of Sinotruk's operations, according to the President, is the state-of-the-art training centre established on-site.

This centre aims to educate artisans in the use of advanced technology and skills to enhance their capabilities in the assembly, repair, and maintenance processes.

Phase Three of the Sinotruk Project is particularly significant as it involves the establishment of a component manufacturing factory at Golf City in Tema.

Once this phase is completed, Sinotruk Ghana Limited will become a fully integrated automobile manufacturer in Ghana.

This transformation will enable the company to supply its assembly lines with domestically manufactured components and parts.

Sinotruk is working to become a large-scale exporter of vehicles to the regional market, making use of the African Continental Free Trade Area's (AfCFTA) Rules of Origin arrangements.

Gov't inaugurates $8m Volkswagen car assembly plant in Tema

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana opened a Volkswagen (VW) vehicle assembly plant in Tema, Ghana, worth $8 million last April.

The interim minister for trade at the time, Samuel Jinapor, said the manufacturing plant would create new jobs for locals.

He continued by saying that the vehicle manufacturing plant would lessen the foreign currency needed to import used cars.

Again in May this year, the government commissioned another vehicle assembly plant under the Ghana Automotive Development Policy.

The president commissioned the Rana Motors assembly plant for KIA vehicles at Amasaman in Accra on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The government also has a plan to roll out an Asset-Based Vehicle Financing Scheme to encourage more Ghanaians to buy locally-assembled cars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh