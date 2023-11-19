The Pig Farmers Association has announced a 20 percent upward adjustment in farmgate prices

The price Ghanaians pay for pork in town is set to increase even more from December 1, 2023

The Pig Farmers Association attributed the increase in prices to the high cost of production

The price Ghanaians pay for pork is set to increase from December 1, 2023.

The Pig Farmers Association of Ghana has announced a 20 percent upward adjustment in the farmgate price of pork.

The Pig Farmers Association attributed the increase in prices to the high cost of production. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A kilo of live-weight pork currently sold at GH¢25 will now be sold at 30 cedis, while carcass pork will increase from GH¢35 to GH¢45 per kilo.

Announcing the changes at the 2023 Porktober, an annual pork awareness event t, the President of the Pig Farmers Association, Kwame Appiah Danquah, attributed the increase to the high cost of production.

He noted the price of pork outside of the farm could also be significantly higher.

“If you go and buy it in Accra, don’t expect it at that price because there will be other additional costs due to transportation and other factors that would have to be catered for.”

The association is also developing a pricing strategy for pork and its related products.

High food inflation in Ghana

At some point in 2022, the World Bank ranked Ghana as the country with the highest food prices in Africa.

The World Bank, in its October 2022 Africa Pulse report, said Ghana's high food prices were due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The war was noted to have led to hikes in food prices for countries that rely on grain from Russia and Ukraine.

Drivers Of Food Inflation

The figure for food inflation increased when viewed month-on-month on a basis.

The main drivers are Oilband Fats at 67%, seafood at 42.9%, and water at 42%.

The GSS data also added that all of the above items recorded inflation rates higher than the national average of 33.9%.

Ghanaians' sweating over fuel prices

Fuel prices are known to drive inflation in Ghana because of their effect on food prices and transport

YEN.com.gh has reported on how Ghanaians have complained about the record increases in fuel prices.

Fuel prices reached as high as GH¢20 in 2022 but have dropped to about GH¢12 throughout 2023 so far.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh