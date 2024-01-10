American-based Ghanaian celebrity Michael Blackson has celebrated the first anniversary of his school

American-based Ghanaian actor and comedian Michael Blackson has celebrated the first anniversary of his academy, Michael Blackson Academy.

The Michael Blackson Academy, located at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region was established to offer kids of that area and beyond free and accessible education.

The good deed of the comedian has not only provided free education to the children of his hometown but has also provided free uniforms for each student upon admission.

Michael Blackson celebrates the First Anniversary of his school

Michael Blackson expresses joy at the first anniversary of the academy

In a video, Michael is seen speaking to parents, teachers, and dignitaries present about how the school is his biggest accomplishment in life. He also shared that he doesn’t care about the number of movies or TV shows he has been in, giving back to the community is what is most dear to his heart. Mr Blackson also shared how much he loved the kids and reaffirmed his commitment to expand the school to serve as many kids in the community and its environs.

I love the kids like my own children, nothing beats coming back home and doing stuff for your own people. It feels good, it is the best feeling of my life. This is my greatest accomplishment, I don’t care how many TV shows and movies I will do, nothing tops giving back to where you are from.

Reactions from Netizens

The celebrations got a few reactions from many netizens, YEN.com.gh gathered a few below:

@nanxieraelee said:

Congratulations. This is HUGE and should be celebrated

@Tedd_Harry said:

Love this

@djKhalifa_dj said:

May the Good Lord continue to Bless you Bra Mike.

